Did Scott Jennings Get the Entire Panel to Agree With Him on Transgenders in Women's Sports?

Yes, the panel eventually broke down over the transgender sports issue, but for a second, there was peace. It was like that moment in The Perfect Storm when the Andrea Gail entered the eye of the storm but then got walloped by a rogue wave in the next scene. Cari Champion agreed that women’s sports should be for women but then walked a tortured line trying to accommodate something that needed no quarter.

Wow. A rare moment when the @CNN panel AGREES with @ScottJenningsKY re bio males in girl sports. First time for everything. pic.twitter.com/2GnQ7VihkX — Stephanie🕊 (@stephsvox) May 31, 2025

Champion said that she didn’t want to cause panic and proclaim that there’s an epidemic of dudes infiltrating women’s sports. That’s highly debatable. Parents are waking up; it’s a mess. She also said that more studies need to be conducted, which is a nice pivot that doesn’t use a woke lexicon but is still transparent: It’s the ultimate buffer. It’s a way to admit your side’s talking points are shoddy, so you need a water break.

Jennings wasn’t going to let this slide. Studies are showing the difference between men and women, he argued. We don’t need any more of this psychobabble. When asked by host Abby Phillip if there would be any accommodations, Jennings didn’t budge. When asked about the 20 percent who think dudes should be able to participate in women’s sports and whether they should be ignored, Jennings plainly said, ‘Yes.’

Things got back to normal after that: