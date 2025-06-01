New Emails Shows How the Biden Administration Totally Botched the Ohio Toxic Train...
Iran, Hamas and Congressional Democrats Constitute a Three-legged Stool Propping Up Threat...
Roseanne Barr Chronicles Her Journey From 'Red Diaper Baby' to Canceled Trump-Supporting I...
The Age of the Empty Gesture
President Garbage
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 270: What the New Testament Says About Clothes
The Right and Responsibility to Preserve American Culture
Deepfakes, Human Error, and the AI Landmines in the Cybersphere
The Inflation Reduction Act Must Be Repealed—All of It
The Cognitive Decline in Our Schools
Cutting EPA Regulations to…Make Recycling Easier?
Same Genocidal Persian Story, Different Players
Washington State Uses Kids' Plight to Attack the Church
Moms for Liberty: Americans Celebrate 100 Years of Parental Rights
Tipsheet

Did Scott Jennings Get the Entire Panel to Agree With Him on Transgenders in Women's Sports?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 01, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

Yes, the panel eventually broke down over the transgender sports issue, but for a second, there was peace. It was like that moment in The Perfect Storm when the Andrea Gail entered the eye of the storm but then got walloped by a rogue wave in the next scene. Cari Champion agreed that women’s sports should be for women but then walked a tortured line trying to accommodate something that needed no quarter.

Advertisement

Champion said that she didn’t want to cause panic and proclaim that there’s an epidemic of dudes infiltrating women’s sports. That’s highly debatable. Parents are waking up; it’s a mess. She also said that more studies need to be conducted, which is a nice pivot that doesn’t use a woke lexicon but is still transparent: It’s the ultimate buffer. It’s a way to admit your side’s talking points are shoddy, so you need a water break. 

Jennings wasn’t going to let this slide. Studies are showing the difference between men and women, he argued. We don’t need any more of this psychobabble. When asked by host Abby Phillip if there would be any accommodations, Jennings didn’t budge. When asked about the 20 percent who think dudes should be able to participate in women’s sports and whether they should be ignored, Jennings plainly said, ‘Yes.’ 

Recommended

New Emails Shows How the Biden Administration Totally Botched the Ohio Toxic Train Derailment Incident Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Things got back to normal after that:

Tags: WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New Emails Shows How the Biden Administration Totally Botched the Ohio Toxic Train Derailment Incident Matt Vespa
Bill Maher Highlights the Likely Reason Why Dems and the Media Took It Easy on Joe Biden Matt Vespa
Tulsi Gabbard's Staff Torched NBC News for This Fake News Piece Matt Vespa
This Is What the FBI Should Focus On Derek Hunter
Jasmine Crockett Was Asked About the 2026 Dem Midterm Playbook. Her Answer Was a Disaster. Matt Vespa
Roseanne Barr Chronicles Her Journey From 'Red Diaper Baby' to Canceled Trump-Supporting Icon William Marshall

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
New Emails Shows How the Biden Administration Totally Botched the Ohio Toxic Train Derailment Incident Matt Vespa
Advertisement