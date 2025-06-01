Boulder Police Chief's Jaw-Dropping Remarks Following Molotov Cocktail Attack on Pro-Israel Event

The Left has an antisemitism problem that’s quickly turning into acts of domestic terrorism. In Boulder, Colorado, a deranged antisemite attacked a pro-Israel gathering with Molotov cocktails. The event was to raise awareness for the remaining hostages held by Hamas. The suspect, identified as Mohamad Soliman, reportedly shouted, “This will end when Palestine is free." There are reports of multiple casualties. Sarah has more:

There it is. The alleged suspect after the attack where he threw Molotov cocktails at people saying “this will end when Palestine is free and for us” https://t.co/TbXWmYIlcf pic.twitter.com/nIg71dDDoa — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 1, 2025

BOULDER, COLORADO - Apparent video shows the suspect in the targeted terror attack holding Molotov cocktails. pic.twitter.com/3LgCGji7tq — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) June 1, 2025

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating what authorities are calling a “targeted terror attack” that took place Sunday near Pearl Street Mall in Boulder, Colorado. According to reports, several people were injured after a suspect hurled Molotov cocktails at participants in a pro-Israel "Run for Their Lives” event. Some reports say multiple people were set on fire. The Run for Their Lives campaign organizes global walks and runs demanding the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas. The protesters were reportedly calling for Hamas to release the remaining hostages. “We are aware of and fully investigating a targeted terror attack in Boulder, Colorado," FBI Director Kash Patel wrote on X. "Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available.”

But, of course, Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn refused to call this an act of terrorism, claiming it would be irresponsible because it’s too early to speculate on a motive. It’s on video, sir. The motive is clear. Redfearn opted to be politically correct rather than factual.

🚨Boulder Police Chief Steve Redfearn says a suspect is in custody after several people were set on fire during a pro-Israel demonstration.



Victims were reportedly hit with an incendiary device while walking to raise awareness for hostages in Gaza.



pic.twitter.com/VdSRcgrC1p — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 1, 2025

NOW - Boulder Police Chief: "We're not calling it a terror attack at this point," "would be irresponsible" and "way too early to speculate motive." pic.twitter.com/0Bsal5YFbQ — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 1, 2025

On May 21, Elias Rodriguez, 30, assassinated two Israeli Embassy aides, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, at an event for young diplomats at the Capital Jewish Museum. He also yelled “Free Palestine” as police arrested him. It was an act of antisemitic terrorism. The same thing happened in Boulder, but the authorities there are trying not to offend anyone.