Boulder Police Chief's Jaw-Dropping Remarks Following Molotov Cocktail Attack on Pro-Israel Event

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 01, 2025 7:30 PM
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The Left has an antisemitism problem that’s quickly turning into acts of domestic terrorism. In Boulder, Colorado, a deranged antisemite attacked a pro-Israel gathering with Molotov cocktails. The event was to raise awareness for the remaining hostages held by Hamas. The suspect, identified as Mohamad Soliman, reportedly shouted, “This will end when Palestine is free." There are reports of multiple casualties. Sarah has more

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating what authorities are calling a “targeted terror attack” that took place Sunday near Pearl Street Mall in Boulder, Colorado. According to reports, several people were injured after a suspect hurled Molotov cocktails at participants in a pro-Israel "Run for Their Lives” event. Some reports say multiple people were set on fire. 

The Run for Their Lives campaign organizes global walks and runs demanding the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas. The protesters were reportedly calling for Hamas to release the remaining hostages. 

“We are aware of and fully investigating a targeted terror attack in Boulder, Colorado," FBI Director Kash Patel wrote on X. "Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available.” 

But, of course, Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn refused to call this an act of terrorism, claiming it would be irresponsible because it’s too early to speculate on a motive. It’s on video, sir. The motive is clear. Redfearn opted to be politically correct rather than factual.

On May 21, Elias Rodriguez, 30, assassinated two Israeli Embassy aides, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, at an event for young diplomats at the Capital Jewish Museum. He also yelled “Free Palestine” as police arrested him. It was an act of antisemitic terrorism. The same thing happened in Boulder, but the authorities there are trying not to offend anyone.

