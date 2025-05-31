VIP
Why I'm Enjoying These Trump Days More Than Ever
CNN Exposes the Extent of the Judicial Coup Against Trump
Joy Behar Just Unveiled the Worst Plan Ever to Win Back Male Voters
MIT Just Banned Its Class President — You Won’t Be Surprised to Find...
This Is Why Violent Criminals in NYC Aren’t Afraid of Cops Anymore
NYC Democrat Pushes Taxpayer-Funded Dental Care for Illegal Aliens
Biden’s Latest Cancer Comments Raise Eyebrows
Secret Service Whistleblower Says Biden Would Get Lost in Most Absurd Places —...
Biden Lashes Out at Jake Tapper Over Book: 'I Could Beat the Hell...
VIP
HBO Sparks Backlash for Nun-Virginity Scene: Viewers Say Hollywood Mocks Christianity Agai...
Whistleblower: Biden Admin Discriminated Against White Farmers in Race-Based Loan Forgiven...
Hamas Agrees to Release 10 Hostages Under Ceasefire Deal, But Israel Calls Terms...
Trump Was Asked About Pardoning Diddy. Here's How He Responded.
Dems Use Obese Woman to Court Male Voters
Tipsheet

No, Tulsi Gabbard Isn't 'Revamping' Trump's Security Briefing

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 31, 2025 9:30 PM
AP Photo/John McDonnell

It’s not on the level of the Russian collusion hoax. Still, NBC News published a piece about how Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is looking into ways to revamp President Trump’s daily briefing. Some include anonymous sources, of course, who claim that the new intelligence rundown could be a video presentation. It’s meant to “build trust in the material.” The Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the CIA, and the White House slapped down the notion that tweaks to the briefing were coming, but NBC opted to trust the bagel boy instead. It’s funny—statements from Biden's White House staff about the former president’s health are considered gospel, but now the media distrust staffers from the opposite party. Gee—who could’ve seen that coming?

Advertisement

Gabbard’s staff and the Trump White House press office torched NBC News over this piece, which we’ll get to in a second. 

Here's the story

National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard has solicited ideas from current and former intelligence officials about steps she could take to tailor the briefing, known as the President’s Daily Brief, or PDB, to Trump’s policy interests and habits. 

One idea that’s been discussed is possibly creating a video version of the PDB that’s made to look and feel like a Fox News broadcast, four of the people with direct knowledge of the discussions said. 

Currently, the PDB is a digital document created daily for the president and key Cabinet members and advisers that includes written text, as well as graphics and images. The material that goes into the classified briefing, and how it’s presented, can shape a president’s decision-making. 

According to his public schedule, since his inauguration Trump has taken the PDB 14 times, or on average less than once a week… 

[…] 

Asked for comment, DNI Press Secretary Olivia Coleman said in a statement,“This so-called ‘reporting’ is laughable, absurd, and flat-out false. In true fake news fashion, NBC is publishing yet another anonymously sourced false story.” 

A source familiar with the DNI’s internal deliberations said that during Gabbard’s confirmation process in the Senate, “there was bipartisan consensus that the PDB was in need of serious reform. DNI Gabbard is leading that reform and is ensuring the President receives timely, relevant, objective intelligence reporting.” 

In a statement, White House Spokesman Davis Ingle referred to this reporting as “libelous garbage from unnamed sources,” and said, “President Trump has assembled a world-class intelligence team who he is constantly communicating with and receiving real time updates on all pressing national security issues. Ensuring the safety and security of the American people is President Trump’s number one priority.” 

[…] 

“The problem with Trump is that he doesn’t read,” said another person with direct knowledge of the PDB discussions. “He’s on broadcast all the time.” 

The people with direct knowledge of the PDB discussions spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the internal deliberations.

Recommended

Biden’s Latest Cancer Comments Raise Eyebrows Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

Alexa Henning, Gabbard’s deputy chief of staff, did not hesitate to slam the NBC News reporters who shared a byline for this piece. 

“Ok stop me if you’ve heard this before,” she posted. “NBC News was given numerous on record quotes from ODNI, WH and CIA and they still used numerous ‘anonymous sources’ to justify publishing a false story.” 

“NBC is a failing outlet with zero on-air talent and even more worthless reporters,” she added. 

Advertisement

There is something wildly entertaining about the press coverage of the Trump White House. They can’t do it. They’re owned constantly, and at this point, it’s become the inevitable exercise when their stories are exposed as crap, and they get their teeth kicked in. The legacy press provides a good laugh now.

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden’s Latest Cancer Comments Raise Eyebrows Sarah Arnold
CNN Exposes the Extent of the Judicial Coup Against Trump Matt Vespa
Joy Behar Just Unveiled the Worst Plan Ever to Win Back Male Voters Jeff Charles
Jasmine Crockett Was Asked About the 2026 Dem Midterm Playbook. Her Answer Was a Disaster. Matt Vespa
Elon Musk Cooked The New York Times in the Oval Office...and Trump's Reaction Was Hilarious Matt Vespa
Dems Use Obese Woman to Court Male Voters Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden’s Latest Cancer Comments Raise Eyebrows Sarah Arnold
Advertisement