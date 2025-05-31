No, Tulsi Gabbard Isn't 'Revamping' Trump's Security Briefing

It’s not on the level of the Russian collusion hoax. Still, NBC News published a piece about how Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is looking into ways to revamp President Trump’s daily briefing. Some include anonymous sources, of course, who claim that the new intelligence rundown could be a video presentation. It’s meant to “build trust in the material.” The Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the CIA, and the White House slapped down the notion that tweaks to the briefing were coming, but NBC opted to trust the bagel boy instead. It’s funny—statements from Biden's White House staff about the former president’s health are considered gospel, but now the media distrust staffers from the opposite party. Gee—who could’ve seen that coming?

Gabbard’s staff and the Trump White House press office torched NBC News over this piece, which we’ll get to in a second.

Here's the story:

National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard has solicited ideas from current and former intelligence officials about steps she could take to tailor the briefing, known as the President’s Daily Brief, or PDB, to Trump’s policy interests and habits. One idea that’s been discussed is possibly creating a video version of the PDB that’s made to look and feel like a Fox News broadcast, four of the people with direct knowledge of the discussions said. Currently, the PDB is a digital document created daily for the president and key Cabinet members and advisers that includes written text, as well as graphics and images. The material that goes into the classified briefing, and how it’s presented, can shape a president’s decision-making. According to his public schedule, since his inauguration Trump has taken the PDB 14 times, or on average less than once a week… […] Asked for comment, DNI Press Secretary Olivia Coleman said in a statement,“This so-called ‘reporting’ is laughable, absurd, and flat-out false. In true fake news fashion, NBC is publishing yet another anonymously sourced false story.” A source familiar with the DNI’s internal deliberations said that during Gabbard’s confirmation process in the Senate, “there was bipartisan consensus that the PDB was in need of serious reform. DNI Gabbard is leading that reform and is ensuring the President receives timely, relevant, objective intelligence reporting.” In a statement, White House Spokesman Davis Ingle referred to this reporting as “libelous garbage from unnamed sources,” and said, “President Trump has assembled a world-class intelligence team who he is constantly communicating with and receiving real time updates on all pressing national security issues. Ensuring the safety and security of the American people is President Trump’s number one priority.” […] “The problem with Trump is that he doesn’t read,” said another person with direct knowledge of the PDB discussions. “He’s on broadcast all the time.” The people with direct knowledge of the PDB discussions spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the internal deliberations.

Alexa Henning, Gabbard’s deputy chief of staff, did not hesitate to slam the NBC News reporters who shared a byline for this piece.

“Ok stop me if you’ve heard this before,” she posted. “NBC News was given numerous on record quotes from ODNI, WH and CIA and they still used numerous ‘anonymous sources’ to justify publishing a false story.”

“NBC is a failing outlet with zero on-air talent and even more worthless reporters,” she added.

There is something wildly entertaining about the press coverage of the Trump White House. They can’t do it. They’re owned constantly, and at this point, it’s become the inevitable exercise when their stories are exposed as crap, and they get their teeth kicked in. The legacy press provides a good laugh now.