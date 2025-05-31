Bill Maher Highlights the Likely Reason Why Dems and the Media Took It Easy on Joe Biden

Again, it’s surreal that Jake Tapper is the point of the lance on the reporting about Joe Biden’s declining health and the subsequent cover-up. We’ve known that Joe Biden has been cooked, so we can absorb the likely damning accounts in Tapper and Axios’ Alex Thompson’s book and discard the shoddy ‘shock’ window dressing of the whole work. They knew. Everyone knew.

The CNN host was on Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday to discuss this issue and other topics, but the comedian likely hit the nail on the head: besides the obvious political bias, the media and the Democratic Party writ large pulled punches on Biden due to past personal losses.

When something bad would happen, everyone would comment on how resilient Joe was instead of saying he was bad luck. Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA), another guest on the panel, was aghast at that remark.

Jake Tapper admits that Democrats did not see Biden during 2023-24 on Bill Maher, while Seth Moulton reveals that Joe Biden did not recognize him in Normandy:

Seth Moulton: "Then he didn't even recognize me when I saw him in Normandy."

Jake Tapper: "There was a period 2023-2024… pic.twitter.com/dtqMo1xBc4 — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) May 31, 2025

Moulton said it might concern the Democrats’ fear of offending people. No one wanted to speak the truth about Biden’s condition because they feared angering seniors. That’s even though no one saw the president in 2023-24, which is a problem and sort of re-shreds that silly narrative about Biden being mentally sharp behind the scenes. Moulton is right about Democrats being so engulfed in label and pronoun mania that they won’t do the right thing to avoid angering their hyper-lefty base, but not here. Democrats wanted to beat Trump more than have a cogent candidate for president. They coasted and hoped Trump’s baggage would wear him down; it didn’t. And then the implosion at the CNN debate.

This little game of dancing around who knew what and when is getting old. We knew, and so did liberal America.

The trio did have a decent discussion about antisemitism within the Democratic Party. However, Moulton went off the rails at the end when he said that Trump is calling for violence a la January 6. Also, the president has never said to attack federal judges.