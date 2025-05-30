It Sure Looks Like a Top Figure in the Anti-Trump Russian Collusion Hoax...
David Hogg Drops Another Name That Could Be Neck-Deep in the Biden Cover-Up
Why Trump Ripped Into the Federalist Society Tonight
Democrats and Their DEI Albatrosses
Musk's Worthy DOGE Spotlight and the Fiscal Path Forward
Emil Bove Is Exactly the Kind of Judicial Nominee We Need in Trump...
VIP
Why Won't Trump Ask Republicans to 'Make a New Law' After Judicial Blows?...
CBS Is Tortured by Trump, Puts Rage into '60 Minutes'
Vacillation, Uncertainty and Danger Signs
Neville Witkoff
Trump's Eyes Opened on Putin. Now What Will He Do?
Western Society Will Be Destroyed Without a Commitment to Truth
Five Years After the Flames: Marx, Minneapolis, and the Spirit of 2020
Ilhan Omar Sure Is Mad As Planned Parenthood Facing Closures With 'Big, Beautiful...
Tipsheet

Top Trump Aide Just Dropped a Dire Warning If the Courts Aren't Reined in

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 30, 2025 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Something must be done about these courts. District courts and now international trade courts are starting to issue these nationwide injunctions that are overreaching, unlawful, and politically motivated. Sorry, rulings that dictate to the executive what it can do on foreign and immigration policy are not kosher. What’s next? District courts signing off on troop deployments? Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller issued a dire warning if nothing is done about these rogue judges, it's the end of our democracy if they’re not reined in:

Advertisement

These judges have tried to order the Trump administration to return deported illegal aliens. Again, Biden can import them by the millions, but we can’t deport them unless every single one has a trial. Nope. It doesn’t pass the smell test. While it’s not the same immigration policy, obviously, not every single illegal deported under Obama got a trial. The district courts have tried to stop what the people voted on and what’s within the purview of the executive. 

Recommended

It Sure Looks Like a Top Figure in the Anti-Trump Russian Collusion Hoax Perjured Herself Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The courts are undemocratically halting an agenda that the American people voted for. Every injunction degrades the institution. It was never meant to be used in this manner. Congress must do something to re-work this system, and yes, impeachment is on the table for these judges. Like all liberals, you give them an inch, and they’ll take 700 miles.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It Sure Looks Like a Top Figure in the Anti-Trump Russian Collusion Hoax Perjured Herself Matt Vespa
David Hogg Drops Another Name That Could Be Neck-Deep in the Biden Cover-Up Matt Vespa
Here's the Other Kennedy Who's Found Her Home in MAGA Land...For Now Matt Vespa
Democrats and Their DEI Albatrosses Victor Davis Hanson
Why Trump Ripped Into the Federalist Society Tonight Matt Vespa
Biden's WH Physician Was Called to Do a Transcribed Interview. Here's What Chairman Comer Says Is Next. Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
It Sure Looks Like a Top Figure in the Anti-Trump Russian Collusion Hoax Perjured Herself Matt Vespa
Advertisement