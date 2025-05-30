Top Trump Aide Just Dropped a Dire Warning If the Courts Aren't Reined in

Something must be done about these courts. District courts and now international trade courts are starting to issue these nationwide injunctions that are overreaching, unlawful, and politically motivated. Sorry, rulings that dictate to the executive what it can do on foreign and immigration policy are not kosher. What’s next? District courts signing off on troop deployments? Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller issued a dire warning if nothing is done about these rogue judges, it's the end of our democracy if they’re not reined in:

These judges have tried to order the Trump administration to return deported illegal aliens. Again, Biden can import them by the millions, but we can’t deport them unless every single one has a trial. Nope. It doesn’t pass the smell test. While it’s not the same immigration policy, obviously, not every single illegal deported under Obama got a trial. The district courts have tried to stop what the people voted on and what’s within the purview of the executive.

The courts are undemocratically halting an agenda that the American people voted for. Every injunction degrades the institution. It was never meant to be used in this manner. Congress must do something to re-work this system, and yes, impeachment is on the table for these judges. Like all liberals, you give them an inch, and they’ll take 700 miles.