Taylor Lorenz: We Deserved the 9/11 Attacks

Former Washington Post reporter Taylor Lorenz has truly lost the plot. We’ve been saying that for years, but it’s now in black and white. The woman who is a COVID panic peddler and lover of healthcare executive assassins thinks we deserved the 9/11 attacks. I’m not kidding. It’s a Twitter post that was shocking yet equally predictable. Without an employer keeping her grounded, Lorenz has finally let her true colors show—and she’s insane:

Young ppl today also correctly recognize that 9/11 didn't happen in a vacuum, it was a direct response to/consequence of US foreign policy in the middle east. The more u know abt what the US has done in the middle east the more u understand why many believe the US deserved 9/11

"We also missed this story." pic.twitter.com/FVTp5R6uHK — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 30, 2025

I'm trying to figure out which is a bigger cover-up, the White House and media with Joe Biden or the New York Times and Washington Post covering up who Taylor Lorenz actually is — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 30, 2025

This person was hired and celebrated by the New York Times and the Washington Post https://t.co/PuVN6nBfs7 — Adam Rubenstein (@RubensteinAdam) May 30, 2025

Yeah, this isn't real, either:

"You don't have enough respect for the sanctity of 9/11" is such a ridiculously out of touch and frankly boomer ass take in 2025. 9/11 has been a punchline for over a decade, ppl are having 9/11 themed parties and there are 9/11 parody t shirts and memes all over. https://t.co/HmqZt19UZu — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) May 29, 2025

There are no words.

Those who do have such parties are terrorists. Those who don’t aren’t mentally ill, and Lorenz has been off her rocker for quite some time. She’s a proud WaPo and NYT alumnae.