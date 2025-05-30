'Drill Baby Drill' Just Set a New U.S. Record
Taylor Lorenz: We Deserved the 9/11 Attacks

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 30, 2025 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

Former Washington Post reporter Taylor Lorenz has truly lost the plot. We’ve been saying that for years, but it’s now in black and white. The woman who is a COVID panic peddler and lover of healthcare executive assassins thinks we deserved the 9/11 attacks. I’m not kidding. It’s a Twitter post that was shocking yet equally predictable. Without an employer keeping her grounded, Lorenz has finally let her true colors show—and she’s insane:

Young ppl today also correctly recognize that 9/11 didn't happen in a vacuum, it was a direct response to/consequence of US foreign policy in the middle east. The more u know abt what the US has done in the middle east the more u understand why many believe the US deserved 9/11

Yeah, this isn't real, either: 

There are no words.

Those who do have such parties are terrorists. Those who don’t aren’t mentally ill, and Lorenz has been off her rocker for quite some time. She’s a proud WaPo and NYT alumnae.

Tags: CONSERVATISM

