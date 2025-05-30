Top Trump Aide Just Dropped a Dire Warning If the Courts Aren't Reined...
It Sure Looks Like a Top Figure in the Anti-Trump Russian Collusion Hoax Perjured Herself

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 30, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Adam Gray

This entire collusion hoax was propped up and manufactured by liars, so it’s not shocking, but at least we have vindication. Nellie Ohr, who worked for Fusion GPS, the firm contracted by the Clinton campaign to compile an opposition document on Donald Trump that eventually became the Steele Dossier, lied to Congress. Her husband, Bruce Ohr, was a deputy associate attorney general who was also neck-deep in this collusion hoax. Mr. Ohr shared sensitive information from that document with other agents. 

Initially, Mrs. Ohr said she was unaware that the Obama Department of Justice had launched a counterintelligence probe into Donald Trump’s supposed ties to Russia. New documents show she helped compile two files on the matter. She also appears to have perjured herself when she made that claim of ignorance about a DOJ probe into Trump-Russia collusion (via NY Post): 

Nellie Ohr worked for research firm Fusion GPS when it was hired in the lead-up to the 2016 election to dig up dirt on the Trump campaign’s alleged links to Russian organized crime — but later told a House panel she did not know about the DOJ’s parallel investigation into the matter. 

Evidence assembled by the FBI indicates that Ohr helped compile two dossiers — including the notorious file pushed by former MI6 agent Christopher Steele — that helped launch the bureau’s Crossfire Hurricane investigation.

The Fusion GPS research repeated errors or included information similar to that discovered later in the Steele dossier. 

Ohr also sent emails — some of which she later deleted — directly to DOJ prosecutors, not all of whom she admitted to interacting with in subsequent congressional testimony. 

Ohr’s husband Bruce, then a deputy associate attorney general, received more emails as well as a thumb drive from Nellie containing Fusion GPS research that was passed on to the FBI. 

The couple personally met Steele at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington on July 30, 2016, and discussed allegations — later relayed to the bureau — that Trump campaign aide Carter Page had met with Russian officials and that Kremlin intelligence had the Republican candidate “over a barrel.” 

[…] 

The records were compiled in response to a criminal referral made that year by then-Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) that claimed Nellie Ohr knowingly gave false testimony about her involvement with the collusion investigation to the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees in October 2018. 

What’s the statute of limitations on perjury again? Is it five years? If there’s time, arrest and charge her.

