You Won’t Believe What This Teacher Was Caught Saying About Trump in Class
Dan Bongino Says How FBI Will Prove Jeffrey Epstein Committed Suicide
Taxpayers Give Planned Parenthood 39% of Its Revenue: It’s Time to Permanently Defund...
Scott Jennings Wrecks Democrats Defending LaMonica McIver With One Simple Question
Chaos Erupts Outside Immigration Court As Protesters Clash With Police
You Won't Believe Why This Black Journalist Quit WaPo's Editorial Board – Yes,...
The Judicial Coup Heats Up
Trump Pardons Former Army Officer Punished for Refusing Military's COVID Protocols
DEI Is Getting Swept Away at One of Nation's Top Universities
Patel Says Answer to This Major J6 Question May 'Surprise and Shock' Americans
Top Trump Aide: Immigration Officers Will Triple Arrests in the Coming Weeks
Surprise: SF Has Cooked Up Another Insane, Destructive Education 'Equity' Policy -- UPDATE...
Activist Judge Forcing the Return of a Deported Guatemalan Illegal Alien to the...
Trump’s Middle East Tour: Economic Wins, Strategic Concerns, and Israel’s Precarious Posit...
Tipsheet

Judicial Coup: SECOND Court Blocks Trump's Tariffs

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 29, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

The little courts think they can dictate to the executive aspects of immigration and foreign policy, and now they’re trying to chip away at the president’s power to issue tariffs. Last night, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of International Trade shut down the reciprocal tariff policy enacted by Trump on Liberation Day, essential for re-negotiating trade deals. Now, a second court has decided to participate in this judicial coup. The Trump administration has 14 days to appeal (via Politico):

Advertisement

A second federal court has ruled against President Donald Trump’s emergency tariffs on imports from around the world, dealing another blow to his trade agenda and efforts to strike new deals with dozens of countries. 

“The International Economic Emergency Powers Act does not authorize the President to impose the tariffs set forth” in four executive orders Trump issued earlier this year, D.C. District Court Judge Rudolph Contreras said in a decision ordering a preliminary injunction on the collection of the duties on the two plaintiffs who brought the case. 

Justice Department attorneys had urged Contreras not to approve the companies’ request for an injunction, saying it would act like a “magnet” in attracting thousands of other companies to challenge the duty. 

Contreras, who also called the tariffs “unlawful,” stayed his order for 14 days “so the parties may seek review in the Court of Appeals.”

Recommended

Scott Jennings Wrecks Democrats Defending LaMonica McIver With One Simple Question Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Congress must act and strip this national injunction power. Impeach the judges, dissolve their districts—something has to be done. We might be reaching a point where this administration should ignore the courts since these rulings are facially unlawful.

 This is a developing story.

 

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Wrecks Democrats Defending LaMonica McIver With One Simple Question Jeff Charles
If You Think the GOP Is Screwed Up, Check Out the Democrats Kurt Schlichter
Patel Says Answer to This Major J6 Question May 'Surprise and Shock' Americans Leah Barkoukis
Former Rolling Stone Editor Does Not Hold Back on How He Feels About Jake Tapper's Book Matt Vespa
Chaos Erupts Outside Immigration Court As Protesters Clash With Police Jeff Charles
What a Lefty Podcast Host Said to Jake Tapper About His Son Is What Made Him Realize Why Dems Suck Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Scott Jennings Wrecks Democrats Defending LaMonica McIver With One Simple Question Jeff Charles
Advertisement