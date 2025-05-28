Federal Court Might Have Just Shut Down Trump's Tariff Policies

President Donald J. Trump’s tariff policy was starting not to be viewed as a reckless endeavor. It brought nations back to the table for renegotiations. We already signed one with the United Kingdom, China is still in the works, and dozens of other countries are lined up to re-do their agreements with the United States. That’s now in peril as a federal court ruled the president can’t establish reciprocal tariffs (via Politico):

A federal court has struck down President Donald Trump’s “reciprocal” tariffs on a wide range of countries, saying his effort to justify them with broad claims of national emergencies exceeded his legal authority.

The unanimous ruling of a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of International Trade strikes a blow to one the central planks of Trump’s economic agenda at a time he is seeking to use tariffs as leverage to strike trade deals around the world.

“The Worldwide and Retaliatory Tariff Orders exceed any authority granted to the President by IEEPA to regulate importation by means of tariffs,” the New York-based federal court said in its opinion, referring to the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

The court also ordered that the tariffs that the Trump administration has collected so far be “vacated.”

A spokesperson for the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.