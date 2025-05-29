Former Rolling Stone Editor Does Not Hold Back on How He Feels About...
Tipsheet

Pete Buttgieg Highlights the Dems' Messaging Problem, But He's Also Wrong

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 29, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Pete Buttigieg is taking a few swings regarding why his party is in the suck. He nails the problem but is also wrong about it. It’s shocking, but also not, given who we’re dealing with here. Ironically, the former South Bend mayor’s whiff is emblematic of the Democrats’ larger problem: they cannot get out of their own way. Even when they know they’re defective in something, they must pivot badly and make it about Trump.

Buttigieg said that there is an aura of condescension when it comes to Democratic Party messaging—the real issue, according to him, is that voters think Democrats are talking/attacking them and not Trump, the intended target:

No, Pete. You’re spot-on that your party is brimming with wealthy, overeducated, and predominantly white progressive lunatics, but you missed the point again in stunning fashion. When you attack the man who people identify with writ large, you’re saying something about them, too. This isn’t hard. Also, you’re wrong about Democrats not attacking these people directly. They have—did you miss Hillary’s deplorables moment or when Biden called them garbage? 

You can’t get out of your own way, man. And it’s funny to watch. Step one is acknowledging that you’re wrong. The next step is realizing you’re wrong about almost every issue. The third step is also realizing that no rebuild is ever going to happen until you win back not just working-class voters, white and non-white, but Hispanics. Your current agenda is kryptonite. So, by all means, double down on everything for the next generation.

