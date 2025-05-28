The Dems Cannot Be Serious With This Name for Their Rebranding Push

How can Democrats counter the Trump agenda? Right now, they’re using unelected judges to issue illegal orders to stall the Trump White House. That won’t last forever. I’m not kidding—they’re going with ‘blue MAGA’ as their rebranding push. As if that’s going to fix anything (via Deseret News):

Some Democrats view this time, in the middle of the Trump era, as an opportunity to revamp their party — especially as they struggle to find a new leader. One of those Democrats is Rep. Ro Khanna, a California Democrat whose district includes much of Silicon Valley, but who wants his party to take a more populist route. He’s coined a new phrase to describe the voters he hopes to bring back to the Democratic Party, the working and middle class voters who fled the party to vote for President Donald Trump — “Blue MAGA.” Khanna, a California Democrat appeared on Sunday on ABC News’ “This Week,” with a tough message. “The Democratic Party needs to be honest,” he said. “In light of what has come out, it is painfully obvious President (Joe) Biden should not have run,” Khanna said. The California representative argued his party gave “too much deference to party leaders, to the old guard, to the advisers” instead of being “more independent.”

Grab a drink and watch this car crash coming around the bend because this is bound to fail. First, be honest—Democrats did lie about Joe Biden’s declining health, but when it comes to their policy agenda, they’ve been truthful. They’re nuts. They’re for sexually mutilating kids via transgender surgeries, they want illegals to flow across the border, they want dudes to compete in women’s sports, they’re all about pronouns, they’re pro-Hamas, they’re antisemitic, and they hate anyone who doesn’t hop on this train of regional and niche interests that only benefit the rich.

Second, no one from California is going to be leading the rebrand. California is a progressive hell-hole, where every liberal policy idea has evaporated into ash under the umbrella of quasi-single party rule. There’s no one to blame but liberal Democrats for California’s silliness, so next.

Last, working-class people need to believe you for blue MAGA to work, and they don’t. White and now non-white working-class voters are drifting into the GOP camp for a simple reason: we’re easy to talk to. We don’t bite your head off if there’s disagreement. Also, we don’t talk down to people. Democrats are being directed by an elitist, rich, and predominantly white college-educated crowd that’s only succeeded in making this party the laughingstock of the country.

When people said prices are too high, this crew said you don’t understand the economy. When voters rightfully worried about the crisis at the southern border, they were flat-out told they couldn’t comprehend immigration policy. Treated and dismissed as peasants, these voters backed Trump, which explains him winning all the swing states, the popular vote, the Electoral College, and sparking 89 percent of all US counties to shift to the right in the last election.

Democrats have yet to find a charismatic leader. Blue MAGA isn’t a serious blueprint, especially for a party that’s had its backbone—the working class—ripped out by its political opposition. If you told me in 2008 and 2012 that the Republicans would be taking over the Obama coalition, smashing the Blue Wall, and dominating the Rust Belt—I would’ve laughed. Nothing is permanent in politics. Public opinion is shiftable sand, and Democrats forgot that. For now, though, the Republicans' main enemy is themselves.

Pass that budget reconciliation package, folks. What are we even doing here?