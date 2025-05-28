The Dems Cannot Be Serious With This Name for Their Rebranding Push
Tipsheet

Wait, That's Why Politico Selected John Fetterman's Wife to Be in This Hypothetical 'Shadow Cabinet'?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 28, 2025 6:30 AM
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

I don’t know whether to laugh or cry. What the hell is this? Jeff touched on it yesterday, but some of these entries are not just mind-numbingly stupid; it’s another exercise in how the liberal media has learned nothing from their serial defeats against Donald Trump. For all the talk about introspection and getting out of the bubble, only those who take Soma and wallow away in the liberal glass dome of idiocy could think this ‘shadow cabinet’ is filled with top picks.

Emotionalism and replaced experience, DEI nonsense has overtaken reason—that’s at the heart of this list. The headline is a kicker: 21 Unexpected Heavy Hitters for a Democratic Shadow Cabinet. Here’s who the party should tap to take on Trump and refresh the Democratic brand. 

And this is where John Fetterman’s wife comes into play as the Department of Homeland Security secretary: 

Sen. John Fetterman has become a highly controversial figure in the Democratic Party. His militaristic commentary in defense of Israel has alienated progressives. Leaks from former staffers have raised concerns about whether he is fit to serve in the wake of an extended hospital stay to relieve acute depression.

But his wife, Gisele Fetterman, has none of the baggage and is a compelling figure in her own right. An undocumented immigrant who came from Brazil when she was a child, Gisele married John soon after he became mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania. To help poor Braddock residents she founded Free Store 15104, which provides food and clothes to anyone in need. As her husband’s star rose, she kept a cheeky social media presence. When John was elected lieutenant governor, Gisele dubbed herself SLOP (Second Lady of Pennsylvania.) 

An illegal alien helming DHS—and these people think she could be confirmed? You must love the ‘she was an illegal, so that makes her qualified’ take. Letitia James, under investigation for mortgage fraud, is named shadow attorney general. Jon Stewart is the secretary of Veterans Affairs. Bill Nye is the hypothetical EPA administrator. 

Is this a serious list? First, James, Nye, and Fetterman would never be confirmed. Second, everyone else on this list has no national constituency; no one knows who these people are, save for the political and news junkies. And we’re psychopaths.  Oh, Nikki Glaser, a comedian and host of F**kboy Island, was tapped to helm the Small Business Administration. 

If it’s for fun, then bravo, but if serious, the piece highlights that there are no charismatic Democrats within 700 miles of winning the White House. The bench is depleted. There are starters. The last charismatic Democrat to win the White House was Barack Obama in 2008. 

Brutal. 

