Try Not to Laugh at Politico's 'Shadow Cabinet' Idea to Fight Trump

I have no idea when Politico decided to get into comedy, but I’m here for it. The outlet on Tuesday published an article by author Bill Scher describing what a potential democratic “shadow cabinet” might look like and how it would push back against President Donald Trump’s agenda.

The author references Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), who suggested forming an informal “shadow cabinet” to challenge the Trump administration’s policies in several key areas. Scher outlines his picks for such a group.

The individuals Scher selects include politicians, celebrities, and government officials. For instance, former US Ambassador to the United Nations and USAID administrator Samantha Powers would be the shadow secretary of state.

“Samantha Power has long been a powerful voice in American foreign policy, whether she was serving as Barack Obama’s Ambassador to the United Nations or as Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development under Joe Biden,” the author wrote.

Scher further points out that Power “knows more than anyone how Trump’s extraordinary foreign policy shifts will harm both lives and America’s long-term interests.”

For shadow treasury secretary, Scher gives the nod to former Federal Trade Commission (FTC) chair Lina Khan, citing her efforts to go after companies that violate antitrust laws. He notes that Vice President JD Vance once complimented her, saying she was “one of the few people in the Biden administration that I think is doing a pretty good job.”

Further establishing her ability to reach across the aisle, Scher brought up MAGA podcaster Steve Bannon, who said he “would be a huge supporter of Lina Khan remaining” and that he “would love to see her given more power.”

The author’s choice for shadow attorney general is no surprise. As one of the few Democratic officials who has won a legal victory against the president, New York Attorney General Letitia James stands out, according to Scher. Of all the officials who have waged war against Trump through the legal system, “Only one can say she won a civil fraud case against the Trump family business with a $450 million judgement, and that’s New York’s Letitia James,” the author writes.

For shadow commerce secretary, Scher selects entrepreneur Mark Cuban for his defense of DEI programs and criticisms of Trump’s economic policies. “He has been warning about how Trump’s tariffs will ravage small businesses and how Trump’s undermining of federal emergency assistance will harm rural America,” the author writes.

Scher selects comedian Jon Stewart for shadow secretary of Veterans Affairs, noting that he “single-handedly shamed Senate Republicans into supporting legislation known as the PACT Act.”

These are only a few of the shadow cabinet members Scher fantasizes about. And that’s precisely what it is: A fantasy.

Democrats have been in a tough spot since getting shellacked in last year’s elections. It is understandable that folks like Scher would throw out some ideas on how the party can recover. But this ain’t it, chief.

Nobody listens to people like Mark Cuban or Jon Stewart on politics. James is currently under investigation for alleged fraud. Khan likely agrees with at least some of the Trump administration’s policies, which would indicate that she would be the most likely to possibly get some concessions due to her willingness to work with Republicans.

If Democrats want to reclaim power, they are going to have to do better than simply putting forth a bunch of high-profile leftists to criticize the Trump administration.