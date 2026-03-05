Patriotic Students Are Fed Up With Their Anti-ICE Classmates

Students across the country have been staging anti-ICE walkouts, many of them prompted by the Leftist educators running our schools. In some places, like this Pennsylvania high school, sanity prevailed when the principal made the students return to class or face consequences.

Advertisement

We go back to Pennsylvania, where students at Central Bucks East High School actually booed the pathetic anti-ICE walkout, which had fewer than 100 students participate.

SCOOP: High School in @CBSDSchools held a pathetic anti-ICE protest.



However this time the protesters ere met with OVERWHELMING opposition by the rest of the students.



Majority of students chanted “USA” and BOOED as the handful of protesters left campus to protest ICE



Epic pic.twitter.com/54b71dPUPB — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 4, 2026

There's more fottage, too.

BREAKING: I obtained more footage of the patriotic students at Central Bucks East High School in PA BOOING the anti-ICE students as they walked out to protest



I’m told just about 75 students out of 1,400 participated in the protest while the majority BOOED them.



Good on these… https://t.co/QlaXt5D4lU pic.twitter.com/1V9IhuXy45 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 5, 2026

It's clear students are getting fed up with the activism in their classrooms.

I was in this crowd, this protest was pathetic as hell.

(keep in mind there's maybe 1.5k people who go to this school and they could hardly get 75 people💔) pic.twitter.com/iBaWITUosl — Ry (@RyOnX11) March 4, 2026

So lame.

This poster is reportedly a student at the school, too.

Nice to see the majority of students were against this anti-American protest.



There is hope. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 5, 2026

There is hope.

I’m noticing a key difference in this student population, something distinctly different from the videos of the schools where way more of the students were protesting and assaulting people.



Just can’t put my finger on it. https://t.co/WPAqgkYXQd — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 5, 2026

Yea, there's something different.

The smart kids have had enough https://t.co/u3q8PXOFDe — Steve Gruber (@stevegrubershow) March 4, 2026

Yes, they have.

Not a good sign for the left….. https://t.co/lV55ApCw8Y — Denver Fail (@mrosazza) March 4, 2026

No, it's not.

A smaller and smaller number of students across the country think its a good idea to have open borders. They are not cowed into following the liberal ideology. This event follows planned walkouts at Central Bucks schools on March 3, 2026. https://t.co/K9Hngh48Xt — Jon Najarian (@jonnajarian) March 5, 2026

It's not a good idea to have open borders. It leads to death and destruction for the host country. That's what the Democrats want, of course, because they think unfettered illegal immigration will help them gain and keep power.

Thankfully, these students are having none of it, and here's hoping the tide continues to turn.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.