The Midterm Campaign Will Be 'America Is Awesome vs. America Is Awful'
Why Karoline Leavitt Ripped Into CNN's Kaitlin Collins Yesterday
PLATT-inum Deal: We're Getting Oil and Gold From Venezuela Now
Did the Lizard People Write This? WaPo's Editorial on the DHS Shutdown Is...
VIP
The Crazed Man Who Went on a Stabbing Spree on I-495 in VA...
Yeah, About Those Dancing Frogs at the Dems' Alternate SOTU Circus
Legal Expert Calls Spanberger's Judicial Warrant Demand Unreasonable, Unnecessary
It Looks Like an Iranian Drones Hit Azerbaijan
The War Department Has Released the Names of Two Additional Heroes Killed in...
Why the United States Must Keep Funding Israel’s Defense
The Clintons: At It Again
The Iranian Two-Step
Epic Fury: It's About Time
Between Deterrence and Peace: What History Demands We Remember
Tipsheet

Patriotic Students Are Fed Up With Their Anti-ICE Classmates

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 05, 2026 9:30 AM
Patriotic Students Are Fed Up With Their Anti-ICE Classmates
AP Photo/Adam Gray

Students across the country have been staging anti-ICE walkouts, many of them prompted by the Leftist educators running our schools. In some places, like this Pennsylvania high school, sanity prevailed when the principal made the students return to class or face consequences.

We go back to Pennsylvania, where students at Central Bucks East High School actually booed the pathetic anti-ICE walkout, which had fewer than 100 students participate.

There's more fottage, too.

It's clear students are getting fed up with the activism in their classrooms.

So lame.

This poster is reportedly a student at the school, too.

There is hope.

Related:

EDUCATION ICE PENNSYLVANIA USA

Yea, there's something different.

Yes, they have.

No, it's not.

It's not a good idea to have open borders. It leads to death and destruction for the host country. That's what the Democrats want, of course, because they think unfettered illegal immigration will help them gain and keep power.

Thankfully, these students are having none of it, and here's hoping the tide continues to turn.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

