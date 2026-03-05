The Midterm Campaign Will Be 'America Is Awesome vs. America Is Awful'
The Midterm Campaign Will Be 'America Is Awesome vs. America Is Awful'
Tipsheet

Why Karoline Leavitt Ripped Into CNN's Kaitlin Collins Yesterday

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 05, 2026 7:00 AM
Why Karoline Leavitt Ripped Into CNN's Kaitlin Collins Yesterday
(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

You anticipated this inevitability. It occurs with metronomic regularity, largely because the mainstream press often invites it. CNN is a frequent target for this administration's criticism. Rather than improving their coverage of the White House, they continue to spread false information and criticize the president. Consequently, they shouldn’t expect much respect, especially from a bulldog like Karoline Leavitt.

CNN’s Kaitlin Collins once again got raked over the coals—big league—over this question about protocols regarding the dignified transfer from those service members killed during Operation Epic Fury. It led to some serious fireworks (via Fox News): 

Collins noted that President Donald Trump is expected to attend the dignified transfer ceremony honoring the fallen soldiers who were killed in the wake of Iran's military response against the U.S. and Israel. She then invoked comments made earlier in the day by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, who scolded the press for making tragic developments "front-page news" despite the mission's broader successes.  

"Is it the position of this administration that the press should not prominently cover the deaths of U.S. service members?" Collins asked.  

"No," Leavitt responded. "It's the position of this administration that the press in this room and the press across the country should accurately report on the success of Operation Epic Fury and the damage it is doing to the rogue Iranian regime that has threatened the lives of every single American in this room." 

After Leavitt expressed gratitude to the service members who made the ultimate sacrifice and those continuing to serve overseas, Collins doubled down on her question, saying Hegseth was "complaining" about how the six fallen soldiers were making "front-page news."

"No, that's not what the secretary said, Kaitlan, and that's not what the secretary meant, and you know it," Leavitt shot back. "You know you're being disingenuous — we've never had a secretary of defense who cares more —" 

"'But when a few drones get through or tragic things happen, it’s front-page news. I get it, the press only wants to make the president look bad,'" Collins read the quote from Hegseth. "You know we cover the deaths of U.S. service members under every president." 

"The press does only want to make the president look bad. That's a fact," Leavitt responded. "Especially you and especially CNN. And our secretary of defense cares deeply about our war fighters and our men and women in uniform. He travels all across this country to meet with them, to connect with them, and your network has hardly ever probably reported on that."

Collins tried to downplay Leavitt’s remarks, saying they’re highlighting our fallen soldiers’ service. Ms. Leavitt said she expected at least that much from the network, but added, rightly, that CNN does and will bend over backwards to stretch stories to the limits of reason to make Trump look bad.  

Hence, why ‘CNN sucks’ remains a salient chant among the Trump base. 


Talk about being gutted in front of everyone—again

