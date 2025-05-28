Here's What Caused Debbie Wasserman Schultz's CNN Interview to Go Off the Rails

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) was supremely annoyed by CNN’s John Berman when asked about a focus group reported by The New York Times, where voters viewed Democrats as tortoises, slugs, and sloths, whereas Republicans were considered as apex predators. One voter said her party was a deer…in the headlights. It captures liberal America’s inability to combat the Trump agenda via democratic means; the only people throwing up obstacles are these rogue unelected district judges handing down illegal rulings.

Schultz went into her pre-packaged DNC talking points about cuts to health care under the GOP while pushing back on the focus group data, saying she’s more concerned about what the ‘humans’ in her district are telling her.

“They don’t want a lawless dictator of a president who hires antisemites and who then acts like he’s trying to fight to protect the Jewish community,” she said.

🚨SUPER AWKWARD: CNN host presses Democrat Debbie Wasserman-Schultz to respond to voters thoughts that the Democrat party is like a "deer in headlights" — She LASHES OUT instead of taking voters' concerns seriously.



Did she not understand the question? pic.twitter.com/a0MLkK7KmI — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 27, 2025

Yeah, I don’t think she understood the question. And she inadvertently exposed one of the many things ailing the Democratic Party: they don’t listen. They’re incapable of introspection, and this trainwreck of an interview showcased that. Voters think Democrats are slow, weak, and ineffective, among other things. And the former DNC chair went on a rant about Trump being a dictator. It’s no wonder why the Democratic base is eroding before their eyes, with the old Obama coalition now donning MAGA hats. Their enclaves are islands that don’t have the numbers to win nationally. They are leaderless; they have no agenda or message, which is highlighted here.

If this is how Democrats are going to react when the mountains of data showing them sucking with voters is presented to them, the GOP is going to win the next several cycles. We can’t get complacent—things do change quickly—but this is a brutal reaction, though one that’s not surprising given that Democrats are entitled, snobby, and act like children when their plans go belly up.

The anti-Trump rants don’t work, but it’s all they have. This interview felt like spaghetti thrown against the wall, but nothing sticks.