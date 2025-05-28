Liz Warren Named As the Person Who Really Controlled the Biden Autopen

What is going on with this Joe Biden autopen fiasco? The Justice Department is investigating whether some of the pardons issued by Biden were legal, as we’re learning more about the depths of the cover-up regarding his mental health. It could be his overall health with the latest revelation that he has stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer, which does not materialize after 100-200 days. It takes years.

Advertisement

That's why the autopen is now the subject of an investigation. DOJ official Ed Martin said it’s legal to use, but both parties must be cogent. Biden was obviously not. Martin is wasting no time in his new job helming a weaponization task force and working as a pardon attorney. He said a senior Democratic whistleblower had come forward, adding that Anita Dunn, Bob Bauer, and Ron Klain were the top three people.

Yet, on Jesse Watters’ show, investor David Sacks, who is also the Trump administration's crypto czar, alleged that Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) was now involved in this circus. He later explained how Warren is the crypto community's archenemy.

SHHH DON’T TELL JOE!@DavidSacks just said POCAHONTAS had the AUTOPEN and wasn’t afraid to use it! ✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼 pic.twitter.com/KSUL4WQ4i6 — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) May 28, 2025

With Elizabeth Warren now linked to the auto-pen scandal, this video suddenly makes a lot more sense.pic.twitter.com/D3dLIuEdHS — (news) DOGE (@DOGE__news) May 28, 2025

Let’s see what happens. I have a feeling it’s going to be more than just these four people, allegedly. It sort of seemed like everyone’s hand was in the cookie jar as Biden drooled in his soup.