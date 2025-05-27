VIP
The WNBA Just Had Their Jussie Smollett Moment

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 27, 2025 11:05 PM
So, you all remember Jussie Smollett, right? The actor who destroyed his career by dragging the nation into a race hoax circus for which he has yet to admit the obvious: he lied. But that didn’t stop white progressives in the Hollywood Left and the media from using it to bash America and Donald Trump. The incident occurred in Chicago on January 29, 2019, when Smollett hired two Nigerian-American brothers to attack him. They poured bleach on him, hurled homophobic slurs, and proclaimed, hilariously, that the Windy City was ‘MAGA country.’ It’s fitting since Angel Reese of the WNBA’s Chicago Sky gave the league its Jussie Smollett moment by accusing Indiana Fever fans of racism. 

No evidence was found, which led to this statement from the league: 

It led to strong reactions from Dave Portnoy, a Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever fan. Reese claimed ‘monkey noises’ were directed at the bench during their game with the Fever earlier this month. The WNBA, being what it is, decided to go all CSI on the incident (via Outkick): 

"The WNBA strongly condemns racism, hate, and discrimination in all forms — they have no place in our league or in society. We are aware of the allegations and are looking into the matter." 

Since the game was played in a packed arena, with thousands of fans filming at all times, it's curious that no concrete proof has surfaced corroborating the allegations. 

The allegations appear to revolve around Fever fans allegedly making "monkey noises" toward Reese during Saturday's game, specifically when Reese was shooting free throws after a questionable flagrant foul call on Caitlin Clark. 

However, there are many people doubting whether the noise was actually coming from fans. It appears, from video taken in the arena, as though the sounds derived from the PA system and weren't monkey noise at all. In addition, there is booing heard from the crowd – fairly standard at a sporting event – but nothing that clearly shows Reese facing racial attacks. 

Portnoy did not hold back:

“Maybe wait next time before creating a racial war based on angry TikToks from Chicago Sky/Angel trolls who weren’t even at the game. Honestly one of the worst mismanagements of public relations I’ve ever seen. 

But we shouldn’t be shocked. Remember, this is the same league that held a moment of silence for George Floyd.

As for Black Americans, well, they were ahead of the curve: They all knew he was lying

