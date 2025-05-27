VIP
Crushing Academia May Be the Best Thing About Trump 2.0
The WNBA Just Had Their Jussie Smollett Moment
Socialist Utopia
Who Was 'Shocked' By Joe Biden's Infirmity?
The Big Beautiful Bill Is Not Really Beautiful (But It Can Be)
Jonathan Capehart's Frantic Jim Crow Delusions
Dear Senators, Pass One Big Beautiful Bill
Welcome to the Intifada, America
No, It's Not Harvard. And That's Good.
2 Good Things in One Big Bill
Will America Make the Same Immigration Mistakes as Europe?
Trump Whacks the Deep State
Tariffs and Tech: Vance’s MAGA Playbook for Building America’s Future
This Isn’t Inclusion; It’s Institutional Harassment Against Female Athletes
Trump Announces Plan to Pardon Reality TV Stars Todd and Julie Chrisley
Tipsheet

And the Voter Group That Truly Delivered for Trump Was...

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 27, 2025 10:35 PM
AP Photo/Adam Gray

There was a deafening silence on election night in liberal America. Donald J. Trump beat Kamala Harris, and not by a little—he creamed her. She lost all six swing states, the popular vote, and got bulldozed in the Electoral College. It’s why there were no tantrums about the Electoral College that resonated. Trump won the popular vote, too, so Democrats were stuck.

Advertisement

 The Republican Party under Trump is for the better, becoming a multiracial working-class coalition that is damn near unbeatable. It is the Obama coalition in many ways. While Trump again performed well with working-class whites, it’s the Hispanic vote that’s sharply turned away from Democrats. Patrick Ruffini noted that Trump won this crucial bloc of voters in 16 states—that New Jersey figure is exceptionally solid for a blue state. It partially explains why Trump gained so many voters in these Democratic bastions. It was a historic showing: 

Recommended

The WNBA Just Had Their Jussie Smollett Moment Matt Vespa
Advertisement

That must gut Democrats and the liberal pundit class, who will likely ignore the data to avoid repeating these humiliations on air. They doubled down on the wrong policy. Hispanic voters have never been high on mass amnesty and a pathway to citizenship for illegal aliens; they care about public safety, they hate illegal immigration, and they’re not a monolithic voter group. They certainly don’t vote based on preconceived notions vis-à-vis race, which professional Democratic strategists thought. It blew up in their faces. It’s not like we didn’t see this coming, either. You can’t say that. In Texas, the border counties saw Trump’s support quintuple between 2016 and 2020. Democrats were either not paying attention or dismissed it. Now, they’re in the hole with a voter group they wrongly thought was theirs.

Nothing is permanent. The entire Democratic Party playbook for winning elections has been set aflame by Trump.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The WNBA Just Had Their Jussie Smollett Moment Matt Vespa
One Tweet That Obliterated a CBS News Host's Rant at Wake Forest Matt Vespa
Trans TikToker Melts Down Over Being Called 'Sir' at Disney Restaurant Sarah Arnold
Dr. Peterson, You Were Made to Tell It! Kevin McCullough
Trump Announces Plan to Pardon Reality TV Stars Todd and Julie Chrisley Sarah Arnold
Trump Effect: 'Right Track' Poll Hits 50 Percent for First Time in History Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The WNBA Just Had Their Jussie Smollett Moment Matt Vespa
Advertisement