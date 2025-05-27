And the Voter Group That Truly Delivered for Trump Was...

There was a deafening silence on election night in liberal America. Donald J. Trump beat Kamala Harris, and not by a little—he creamed her. She lost all six swing states, the popular vote, and got bulldozed in the Electoral College. It’s why there were no tantrums about the Electoral College that resonated. Trump won the popular vote, too, so Democrats were stuck.

The Republican Party under Trump is for the better, becoming a multiracial working-class coalition that is damn near unbeatable. It is the Obama coalition in many ways. While Trump again performed well with working-class whites, it’s the Hispanic vote that’s sharply turned away from Democrats. Patrick Ruffini noted that Trump won this crucial bloc of voters in 16 states—that New Jersey figure is exceptionally solid for a blue state. It partially explains why Trump gained so many voters in these Democratic bastions. It was a historic showing:

Final Presidential Swing Estimates

🔴 White: R+14 (2020) -> R+16 (2024)

🔵 Hispanic: D+30 -> D+9

🔵 Asian: D+31 -> D+20

🔵 Black: D+78 -> D+72



Trump made small gains with White voters and modest gains with Black voters—but a historic Hispanic shift handed him a popular vote win. — Zachary Donnini (@ZacharyDonnini) May 27, 2025

According to these estimates, Trump won the Hispanic vote in 16 states, cracking 60% in Florida.



Other notable performances:



NC 49.6%

GA 47.9%

NJ 47.3%

TX 45.4%https://t.co/cSywz4v5fK https://t.co/K8l18OyrZW — Patrick Ruffini (@PatrickRuffini) May 27, 2025

If Trump wins, which looks increasingly likely with every minute, it's going to be with the most racially diverse Republican coalition in a very, very long time. — Sean T at RCP (@SeanTrende) November 6, 2024

Trump gained most in blue areas in 2024.



From the Bronx to Miami to Los Angeles, the more a place voted for Biden in 2020, the more it swung away from Harris four years later. pic.twitter.com/nVu0pAZg3e — Zachary Donnini (@ZacharyDonnini) May 25, 2025

That must gut Democrats and the liberal pundit class, who will likely ignore the data to avoid repeating these humiliations on air. They doubled down on the wrong policy. Hispanic voters have never been high on mass amnesty and a pathway to citizenship for illegal aliens; they care about public safety, they hate illegal immigration, and they’re not a monolithic voter group. They certainly don’t vote based on preconceived notions vis-à-vis race, which professional Democratic strategists thought. It blew up in their faces. It’s not like we didn’t see this coming, either. You can’t say that. In Texas, the border counties saw Trump’s support quintuple between 2016 and 2020. Democrats were either not paying attention or dismissed it. Now, they’re in the hole with a voter group they wrongly thought was theirs.

Nothing is permanent. The entire Democratic Party playbook for winning elections has been set aflame by Trump.