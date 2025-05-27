NYT Twists Itself Into a Pretzel to Avoid Exposing How Illegals Get Access...
One Tweet That Obliterated a CBS News Host's Rant at Wake Forest

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 27, 2025 3:00 PM
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

The media needs to take a seat. It’s as if they want to be unemployed with their antics, which has driven millions to other information ecosystems for their information. Don’t whine that people are flocking to Joe Rogan, Theo Von, and others—you are the cause.

The call for being introspective was always a hollow promise since these people are copies of the Democratic Party base: they’re snobby, entitled, and think they’re way more important than they are. Remember when some felt they were like first responders? And yet, they always seem to find new ways to look like clowns. CBS News’ Scott Pelley’s commencement address at Wake Forest exposed how the media is still reeling from being ignored, mocked, and dismissed in the Trump era. Again, it's not without cause—these people lied about everything. And now, this screed (via NY Post): 

The CBS newscaster warned Wake Forest University’s graduating class on May 19 that “insidious fear” has infiltrated schools, businesses, and homes across the nation — leaving America in a state of “peril.” 

“Your country needs you — the country that has given you so much is calling you, the class of 2025, your country needs you and it needs you today,” Pelley said during his grandiose sermon-like speech. 

“This morning our sacred rule of law is under attack. Journalism is under attack, universities are under attack, freedom of speech is under attack and insidious fear is reaching throughout schools, our businesses, our homes and into our private thoughts,” he continued. 

“The fear to speak in America. If our government is, in Lincoln’s phrase ‘of the people, by the people, for the people,’ then why are we afraid to speak? Ignorance works for power. Power can change the definition of the words we used to describe reality. This is an old playbook, my friends. There is nothing new in this.” 

Our own Guy Benson and others had the perfect responses that obliterated this lecture:

You people covered up Joe Biden’s declining health, peddled science fiction about COVID, and called everything that made Democrats look bad Russian disinformation. The show is over, Scott. You and your crew are no stalwarts of ‘speaking truth to power,’ a phrase that has been ruined. You people don’t do it; all you do is run interference for Democrats. Just admit it, and this little war, believe it or not, ends as everyone realizes there are two sides. They won’t because that would mean we had been right about the legacy press.  

