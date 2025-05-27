NYT Twists Itself Into a Pretzel to Avoid Exposing How Illegals Get Access to Welfare Benefits

They just don’t get it: they’re wrong about everything. And whoever wrote this still doesn’t get that the American people voted Donald Trump in to deport all the illegal aliens. Not just the ones who have committed heinous crimes. We started with those as a public safety measure, but everyone who is here illegally is going back. But this side loves illegal aliens more than they do Americans. It’s why we have all these shoddy sob stories about people getting deported. Abrego Garcia, the ‘Maryland man,’ is the worst example—he’s an MS-13 gangbanger who beats his wife. A simple dive into these people, and there’s no defense for keeping them here. They came illegally, and now it’s time to go.

The latest narrative is how the GOP tweaks to food stamps, Medicare, and Medicaid programs will hurt American citizens. It’s panic porn, and it’s a helluva Hail Mary since it exposes how illegals gain access to federal welfare benefits. Ryan Girdusky highlighted the key passage (via NYT):

Where The NY Times casually references that illegal aliens access welfare benefits through anchor babies and birthright citizenship without explicitly saying it because they need to continue the narrative that illegals can’t access welfare. pic.twitter.com/lo50ghUXnL — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) May 27, 2025

The actions amount to an aggressive attempt to curb immigrant families’ use of safety net programs. Although Republicans say they want to remove incentives for people to enter the country illegally, unauthorized immigrants generally do not receive federal benefits given efforts to chip away at their eligibility. Immigration experts and advocates for immigrant rights say the changes would instead largely be felt by children who are U.S. citizens but whose parents are undocumented or immigrants who are authorized to live in the United States, such as refugees and people granted asylum. Twelve percent of American children, or about nine million people, are citizens with at least one noncitizen parent. Children with at least one immigrant parent are twice as likely to live in poverty as those with native-born parents, according to a 2022 report by researchers at the Boston University School of Social Work.

The rest is moot. Sure, it explains the byzantine welfare system we have and how slight tweaks to it are cruelty from those mean, mean Republicans, but it exposes how our narrative about illegals getting federal benefits was right all along. It’s there in black and white, albeit with a dash of North Korean state media antics and a pinch of Baghdad Bob: illegal aliens game our system through their anchor babies.

Taxpayer-funded benefits going to illegals is not popular; we have another 80/20 issue for Democrats.