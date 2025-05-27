Dems Can't Whine About 'Norms' Again After This Revelation About Joe Biden's Staff
Tipsheet

It's the Four-Year Anniversary for One of the Most Brutal Tweets Posted by Kamala Harris

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 27, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Yesterday was Memorial Day, where we honored those who died to preserve the greatest experiment in human liberty: the United States of America. Barbeques, shore trips, and family time mark the holiday. Some view it as the official starting point of summer, but remember why we have a day off. It's why this Kamala Harris post, while appropriate, doesn't wash away the sins of four years ago. 

That latter part was lost on then-Vice President Kamala Harris, who issued this brutal tweet four years ago. Looking back, 2021 was a preview of her disastrous tenure as a political standard bearer. There is no way anyone can win an election with these missteps, which we learned wasn’t one-off.

All we needed was a new president. These dark days are over.

Kamala isn’t alone.

‘Democrats on the grill’ has been a favorite social media event, where liberals claim to be grilling when the Weber isn’t even on, or worse, they’re putting cheese on raw hamburger patties. Granted, I think those trip-ups are relegated to Fourth of July weekend, but still—it shows that Democrats can’t connect with people anymore. And that goes double for Kamala.

