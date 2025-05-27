It's the Four-Year Anniversary for One of the Most Brutal Tweets Posted by Kamala Harris

Yesterday was Memorial Day, where we honored those who died to preserve the greatest experiment in human liberty: the United States of America. Barbeques, shore trips, and family time mark the holiday. Some view it as the official starting point of summer, but remember why we have a day off. It's why this Kamala Harris post, while appropriate, doesn't wash away the sins of four years ago.

Advertisement

None of us will ever forget the "enjoy the long weekend" post pic.twitter.com/nDHaqqBBzv — WokePeopleTakingLs (@WokePeopleLs) May 26, 2025

That latter part was lost on then-Vice President Kamala Harris, who issued this brutal tweet four years ago. Looking back, 2021 was a preview of her disastrous tenure as a political standard bearer. There is no way anyone can win an election with these missteps, which we learned wasn’t one-off.

This post perfectly sums up Kamala’s problems: https://t.co/Cnr7UV05Wy — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 26, 2025

What a difference 4 years makes pic.twitter.com/ahm6smr5wn — Abigail Jackson (@ATJackson47) May 26, 2025

All we needed was a new president. These dark days are over.

Kamala isn’t alone.

‘Democrats on the grill’ has been a favorite social media event, where liberals claim to be grilling when the Weber isn’t even on, or worse, they’re putting cheese on raw hamburger patties. Granted, I think those trip-ups are relegated to Fourth of July weekend, but still—it shows that Democrats can’t connect with people anymore. And that goes double for Kamala.