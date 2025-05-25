Was Brittney Griner's Outburst Directed at Caitlin Clark or the Ref Who Gave Her a Fifth Foul?

The WNBA is getting attention, but for all the wrong reasons. Caitlin Clark continues to shine, which has increased exposure to the league (I still can't watch it); Barstool Sports’ Dave Portney sits courtside at some games. Clark's improving visibility infuriates the ‘woke’ Left, who want a person of color leading the way because…of course, right?

Dave Portnoy pulled up to the Fever season opener in a full Caitlin Clark uniform. pic.twitter.com/KkPwRi2ImD — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 17, 2025

So, since we’re talking about Clark versus everyone when WNBA stuff gets dredged up, did she call the Indiana Fever star ‘a trash f--king white girl? The Fever beat Griner’s Atlanta Dream on May 22 81-76. This outburst was captured when Griner fouled out of the game, though some people wonder if she was referring to the officials (via Outkick):

What does everyone think Griner said here? https://t.co/vDDIybmKQc — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 24, 2025

REMINDER: 🚨



Brittney Griner is a WNBA player who was detained in Russia in 2022 on drug charges, then released by Biden in exchange for Viktor Bout, AKA the “Merchant of Death.



She was subsequently named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in 2023. 🤡 https://t.co/9vfP3KeRDH — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 24, 2025

Brittney Griner, who Joe Biden acquired two years ago in maybe the most lopsided trade of all time, was caught on camera saying what appeared to be some not very nice things about ‘white girl’ Caitlin Clark during her little WNBA game last night. […] Anyway, back to Brittney! This chick is just the worst. She hates America, and then cost this country the Merchant of Death because Joe Biden doesn't know how to properly work a trade. On top of all that, she now appears to be calling out Caitlin Clark and all the ‘trash f--king white girls’ in the WNBA. To be fair, this little tantrum you're about to watch could've been aimed at the ref who called the fifth – and final – foul on Brittney. We don't know. There is no shortage of trashy white girls out there, you know. At least from what the WNBA ladies tell me.

What do you think?

