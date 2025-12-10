Jim Acosta Claims President Trump Is Growing Tired...There's Just One Problem

Democrats are still doing everything they can to undermine Trump's credibility. After years of playing cover for Joe Biden and his health issues, and severe mental decline, they are now trying to accuse President Trump of the same, with many saying he is too old and too tired to be president.

Jim Acosta was the latest attempt; the only problem was, he made his claims on the same day President Trump held a massive rally in Pennsylvania.

He seems extremely tired and I will tell you, having covered him, you know, up close, where are the press conferences? He doesn't do press conferences. The most he can do now is he brings the little kids into the room and he screams at them, and calls them names, and then he sends them away. That's the extent of him doing question and answer time now, is on Air Force One or in the Oval Office. He doesn't do press conferences, he doesn't do rallies! Remember that special election in Tennessee, where he literally phoned in, he called Mike Johnson, and Mike Johnson held the cell phone up to the cameras and Donald Trump was talking about how they can't lose, this ruby red district in Tennessee. In the old days, he would have done the hanger rallies, where he flies in and gets off Air Force One and costs taxpayers a billion dollars; he doesn't do that anymore.

🚨NEW: Jim Acosta *tries* to paint Trump as diminished — it BLOWS UP IN HIS FACE🤦‍♂️



Acosta claimed Trump seems exhausted & doesn't do rallies anymore in a podcast posted Tuesday night ... the same night Trump held a 100-minute rally to kick off a national tour. @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/I5gnK5RvbP — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) December 10, 2025

Acosta seems to have contradicted himself in his own reasoning as well. Why would President Trump be speaking to reporters a lot aboard Air Force One? Probably because he’s actually working diligently to Make America Great Again, traveling to Egypt, Israel, and all across Asia in a matter of weeks. But somehow, the left’s biggest critique is that he seems “tired.”

President Trump himself has grown tired of the accusations, prompting the White House to release both the results of his physical and his Oval Office schedule. The president's doctor said Trump is in excellent health, and his released schedule shows a president routinely working 12-hour days, excluding weekends, well above the workload of the average American.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

