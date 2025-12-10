Tim Walz Tells Gavin Newsom That He Scares Republicans With His Masculinity

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz thinks his masculinity is just too much for Republicans.

In a virtual conversation with California Governor Gavin Newsom, the pair were discussing the idea of masculinity, because appealing to male voters is an obvious weak point among Democrats. Newsom, in preparing for his 2028 presidential run, was floating the novel idea that Democrats may have to change the idea that toxicity is inherent in masculinity.

"I think this notion of toxicity in masculinity needs to be separated, and I think it's been conflated, and I think we're gonna have to work on that a little bit. And I think, look, there is a crisis..." Newsom said.

"I think some of us scare 'em," Walz replied. "I think I scare them a little bit. It's why they spend so much time on me. No, I'm serious, because I can fix a truck, they know I'm not bulshitting on this. I'm not putting this in people's grill. My identity is not hunting. My identity is not football coaching, my identity is not, you know, a beard and a truck."

Tim Walz says his raw masculinity scares Republicans. pic.twitter.com/6t4nPHvgli — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 9, 2025

Walz recently took to social media to complain that President Trump had called him “seriously retarded,” and grew even more upset when frustrated Minnesotans drove past his home repeating the insult.

Furthermore, failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ book "107 Days" revealed that Walz was picked as her running mate, precisely because he was easy to manage, appealed to white male voters, and posed no risk of eclipsing her politically.

But no, I imagine Republicans are very afraid of Walz's masculinity.

