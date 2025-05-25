Latest Focus Group Showed How Deep the Dems' Struggles Are Against Trump

If that’s what Democrats are spending money on, President Donald J. Trump has destroyed the Democratic Party. They will pay $20 million on the SAM project—‘Speaking with American men.’ I'm not kidding.

The New York Times will file a series of stories about how Democrats, once thought to be at the forefront of voter outreach and electoral success, collapsed. Is it that hard, fellas? Trump came in like a wrecking ball, tapped into the masses who felt these insufferable snobs lectured them, and they all flocked to his banner. Republicans also care about more things, not just abortion, sexual mutilation surgeries, and forcing dudes into women’s sports. The liberal agenda is unsellable.

The 2024 election proved that liberals have lost the ability to connect with voters. When pressed, they either told voters they didn’t understand the economy or the crisis at the southern border. That dismissal was not forgotten. National Democrats have thus far opted to stick their heads in the sand when presented with data showing their brand is a car wreck.

Dems:



“Working out is right wing”



“Liking hot girls is right wing”



“Eating red meat is right wing”



Dems today:



“We need $20 million to understand why young men hate us” pic.twitter.com/qI7rZLMoqa — John Hasson (@SonofHas) May 25, 2025

Trump is leaps and bounds more popular than the Democrats, and his agenda is starting to collect dividends. Democrats are lying, waiting, and ranting with no leader, message, or agenda. How many more focus groups do they need to gloss over before they realize they’re in quicksand? The latest data sets are brutal for liberals: the blue wall likely isn’t going to be enough for them to win nationally after the 2030 census, voters view Democrats as mentally challenged tortoises, and the tweaks to rebuild support among working-class voters are inadvertently hilarious (via NYT) [emphasis mine]:

The Democratic Party's brand problem, in vivid focus group form: pic.twitter.com/2FlRyYDso0 — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) May 25, 2025

Six months after President Trump swept the battleground states, the Democratic Party is still sifting through the wreckage. Its standing has plunged to startling new lows — 27 percent approval in a recent NBC News poll, the weakest in surveys dating to 1990 — after a defeat that felt like both a political and cultural rejection. Communities that Democrats had come to count on for a generation or more — young people, Black voters, Latinos — all veered toward the right in 2024, some of them sharply. And unlike Mr. Trump’s win in 2016, his victory last year could not be waved away as an outlier after he won the popular vote for the first time. The stark reality is that the downward trend for Democrats stretches back further than a single election. Republicans have been gaining ground in voter registration for years. Working-class voters of every race have been steadily drifting toward the G.O.P. And Democrats are increasingly perceived as the party of college-educated elites, the defenders of a political and economic system that most Americans feel is failing them. […] “There is fear, there is anxiety, and there are very real questions about the path forward — all of which I share,” said Representative Jason Crow, a Colorado Democrat who is charged with recruiting candidates to help Democrats win back the House in 2026. “We are losing support in vast swaths of the country, in rural America, in the Midwest, the places where I’m from,” Mr. Crow continued. “People that I grew up with who now support Donald Trump, who used to be Democrats. There’s no reason why we shouldn’t have the support of these folks, other than we have pushed, in so many ways, these people away from our party.” […] The Democratic Party of 2025 also faces structural challenges that will impede its recovery, including a Senate map tilted distinctly to the right and an Electoral College in which blue and battleground states are losing population to red states. Mr. Trump twice cracked the “blue wall” states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. But even carrying those northern battlegrounds is unlikely to be enough for Democrats to win the White House after the 2030 census. […] For now, Democratic donors and strategists have been gathering at luxury hotels to discuss how to win back working-class voters, commissioning new projects that can read like anthropological studies of people from faraway places. The prospectus for one new $20 million effort, obtained by The Times, aims to reverse the erosion of Democratic support among young men, especially online. It is code-named SAM — short for “Speaking with American Men: A Strategic Plan” — and promises investment to “study the syntax, language and content that gains attention and virality in these spaces.” It recommends buying advertisements in video games, among other things. “Above all, we must shift from a moralizing tone,” it urges.

Yeah, limousine liberals won’t succeed with that working-class voter project—meeting in luxury hotels; I’m rolling on the floor with laughter. Democrats still don’t get it and likely never will. Their messaging and agenda suck, their leaders suck—nothing they can do right now seems authentic. It’s a party that lied to us about the mental fitness of Joe Biden and the COVID pandemic, with the latter being a primary driver for why young voters flipped off the Democrats in 2024. I’d never thought in the Obama era of Democratic politics that Donald Trump could wreck them in less than a decade.

Today’s entry in “who Democrats thought was the median voter in 2024” pic.twitter.com/dj0GDFDDJp — Sunny (@sunnyright) May 25, 2025

As of now, we’re better than the Democrats. We just are. We have principles and agenda action items that have cross-party appeal. You can talk to us, even if you disagree, whereas Democrats would likely stab or shoot you. They’ve already started to assassinate Israeli Embassy staffers over the Gaza War. Words fail these people because logic and reason are absent. It’s all about emotion and feelings, which leads to grade-A meltdowns and tantrums.

The Democratic Party had their spines ripped out in 2024, but they seem to be still wondering why they can’t move their legs.