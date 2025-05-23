Ed Martin: 'Senior Democrat' Whistleblower Has Come Forward Regarding Biden Autopen Fiasco

I'm sorry, folks. Sleep deprivation led me to forget something about the ongoing autopen controversy involving former President Joe Biden: We also have a whistleblower.

Advertisement

You know that Department of Justice official Ed Martin, who is now a pardon attorney and helming a weaponization task force, has named three of the big kahunas in this alleged scheme: Anita Dunn, Bob Bauer, and Ron Klain. Martin said the president can use an autopen, but he must be mentally fit for the contract to have the force of law.

BREAKING: A whistleblower has reportedly come forward with evidence related to the Biden White House autopen scandal, according to U.S. Pardon Attorney Ed Martin. — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) May 22, 2025

We know Biden was not cogent, with numerous stories about how aides and the media covered up his mental decline. There also might be some funny shadow games regarding his prostate cancer diagnosis. Still, one thing that watchdogs who have been watching this activity agree on is that Martin is on the case and that with a senior Democrat coming forward, he’ll get to the bottom of this (via The Blaze):

Martin revealed on Tuesday that his investigation into the use of the autopen has actually been underway for weeks; that he has reached out to members of the Biden family; that some persons of interest have "lawyered up"; and that a whistleblower has already come forward with some troubling allegations. "I had a whistleblower in my office 10 day ago — senior, senior Democrat — saying, 'Look, it was these three people that controlled access, and they were making money off of it,'" Martin told journalist Mark Halperin on the "2WAY Tonight" show. "I don't know if I believe it yet, but the point is, I think, we have to get to the bottom of it for the American people and to protect the process, and that's what we're doing." Martin indicated that the whistleblower was involved with the 2020 Biden campaign at the highest levels. […] The DOJ's pardon attorney subsequently threw two more names into the mix — Steve Ricchetti, former counselor to Biden who previously served as chairman of his 2020 presidential campaign, and "obviously Jill [Biden]."

We’ll see what shakes, but if things turn out to be as bad as we fear, it will be a stinging reminder of what could have been if Republicans had not derailed Martin’s initial DC attorney nomination.

Editor’s Note: To celebrate the passage of the tremendous One Big, Beautiful Bill, we’re offering a fire sale on VIP memberships!



Join us in the fight against the radical left today and support our reporting as President Trump continues to usher in the Golden Age of America. Use promo code POTUS47 at checkout to get 74% off!