Ocasio-Cortez, Are You Serious With These Remarks About the Two Slain Israeli Embassy Staffers?

Hey, it’s better than nothing, right? Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) at least had something to say, unlike her colleague and fellow Squad member Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), who would rather remain silent. By their rules, silence is violence and complicity, not that’s a shock since Omar is one of the most vocal pro-terrorist voices on the Hill. But that bar is low—let’s not kid ourselves.

🚨Ilhan Omar just refused to offer ANY condolences for the two Israelis murdered in DC last night. pic.twitter.com/dvhQePMzXZ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 22, 2025

Here's what AOC said:

Absolutely nothing justifies the murder of innocents. I am devastated by the killing of two people outside an American Jewish Committee event here in Washington. Our prayers are with the victims, families, and loved ones of all impacted. As we await more details, we must be clear that hatred has no home here. Antisemitism is a threat to all we hold dear as a society. It must be confronted and rooted out everywhere.

And yeah, many caught onto what was missing or obfuscated with these remarks. Also, this woman palled around with these antisemitic cretins on college campuses like Columbia. It drew national attention, so she had to see what was up.

To write this tweet and *not* say who was murdered takes serious effort. https://t.co/2G0jFHaRvY — Adam Rubenstein (@RubensteinAdam) May 22, 2025

You literally cheered on a crowd at Columbia last year that was chanting 'Globalize the Intifada'.



What the fuck did you think they meant? https://t.co/piTtF5qHE6 — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) May 22, 2025

These are your people, Democrats. Not ours. They donate to you. You frolic with them in their tent cities. You walk a waffled line so as not to make them so angry as to not vote for you in upcoming elections, and now they’re committing acts of assassination.

The Luigi affair was a "permission structure" for violent street action. A "nudge." — Walter Kirn (@walterkirn) May 22, 2025

The left tells you "Kill the Boer" and "Globalize the Intifada" don't mean what they say, and then go out and do what they say. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 22, 2025

Plus, did you catch this:

Another astonishing display from CNN and a masterclass reality check from Jonathan. A must watch.



“What did I see in his eyes? I went to grad school at Columbia and saw the same thing in his eyes as I saw in the eyes of the protestors”pic.twitter.com/4hyC8vWxwP — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) May 22, 2025

