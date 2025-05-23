Ed Martin: 'Senior Democrat' Whistleblower Has Come Forward Regarding Biden Autopen Fiasco
Tipsheet

Ocasio-Cortez, Are You Serious With These Remarks About the Two Slain Israeli Embassy Staffers?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 23, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Hey, it’s better than nothing, right? Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) at least had something to say, unlike her colleague and fellow Squad member Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), who would rather remain silent. By their rules, silence is violence and complicity, not that’s a shock since Omar is one of the most vocal pro-terrorist voices on the Hill. But that bar is low—let’s not kid ourselves.

Here's what AOC said

Absolutely nothing justifies the murder of innocents. I am devastated by the killing of two people outside an American Jewish Committee event here in Washington. Our prayers are with the victims, families, and loved ones of all impacted. 

As we await more details, we must be clear that hatred has no home here. Antisemitism is a threat to all we hold dear as a society. It must be confronted and rooted out everywhere. 

And yeah, many caught onto what was missing or obfuscated with these remarks. Also, this woman palled around with these antisemitic cretins on college campuses like Columbia. It drew national attention, so she had to see what was up. 

These are your people, Democrats. Not ours. They donate to you. You frolic with them in their tent cities. You walk a waffled line so as not to make them so angry as to not vote for you in upcoming elections, and now they’re committing acts of assassination.

Plus, did you catch this:

