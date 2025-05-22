Pro-Trump GOP Group Unleashes Six-Figure Ad Buy in Critical Swing Districts After Trump’s...
CNN: Those Chants About Killing White Farmers Don't Really Mean That

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 22, 2025 6:30 AM
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa pushed back on President Trump’s concerns about reports of white genocide in South Africa. For years, white farmers have been attacked and brutally murdered. It doesn’t help that the government is pushing through a bill that some say legalizes land seizures. It’s why 59 Afrikaner farmers were accepted as refugees, which sent the media into a tailspin. This story should be a national discussion, but here we are. 

Trump showed Ramaphosa footage of the rallies calling for the mass killing of whites. And, like clockwork, the media lost their minds. CNN even had folks on trying to spin the chants, like saying the people shouting ‘kill all the whites’ really don’t mean that. It’s an anti-apartheid chant. Sure, but people are dying, too. The best reaction was that Trump made these claims without evidence or along those lines.

Folks, white farmers are being killed. That’s not unfounded; it’s a fact.

I’ll leave you with what CNN’s Scott Jennings said about this story:

