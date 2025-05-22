CNN: Those Chants About Killing White Farmers Don't Really Mean That

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa pushed back on President Trump’s concerns about reports of white genocide in South Africa. For years, white farmers have been attacked and brutally murdered. It doesn’t help that the government is pushing through a bill that some say legalizes land seizures. It’s why 59 Afrikaner farmers were accepted as refugees, which sent the media into a tailspin. This story should be a national discussion, but here we are.
FULL VIDEO: President Trump confronts South African President Ramaphosa on "white genocide" in South Africa." pic.twitter.com/KyMKDokfvN— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 21, 2025
Trump showed Ramaphosa footage of the rallies calling for the mass killing of whites. And, like clockwork, the media lost their minds. CNN even had folks on trying to spin the chants, like saying the people shouting ‘kill all the whites’ really don’t mean that. It’s an anti-apartheid chant. Sure, but people are dying, too. The best reaction was that Trump made these claims without evidence or along those lines.
🚨CNN: Chants about killing white people in South Africa need “historical context.” pic.twitter.com/OFZfUrvn8v— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 21, 2025
Hi @NBCNews! What happened here? pic.twitter.com/V3DyzPnRkm— Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 21, 2025
"Baseless claim?" They show a picture of Trump holding up news stories about white farmers who were killed. pic.twitter.com/coEPSRJjWD— Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) May 21, 2025
CNN is already running cover for South Africa.— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 21, 2025
Pathetic. pic.twitter.com/FcBFmEsQKd
May 21, 2025
The Narrative Industry has no choice here. They can’t admit that White people are being oppressed, because that simple fact destroys the foundation of their new religion.— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) May 21, 2025
They’ll deny undeniable facts before they’ll allow that to happen. pic.twitter.com/DKyxtcqoEc
🚨 YOU GOTTA BE KIDDING! This is PBS. PUBLIC Broadcasting Service. Taxpayer-funded.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 21, 2025
Thank the LORD they are losing their funding under Trump. pic.twitter.com/75H1xusQ6D
Recommended
“Unfounded” pic.twitter.com/L6lZ79x0Oh https://t.co/FOEhGh579t— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 21, 2025
Is this what you voted for? pic.twitter.com/wq1kV627EZ— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 21, 2025
Folks, white farmers are being killed. That’s not unfounded; it’s a fact.
“False claims” - NYT— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 21, 2025
“Unfounded” - ABC
“Debunked conspiracy theory” - CNN
“False claims” - Forbes
All the media does is lie. Pure trash. pic.twitter.com/uPAUT1gwQZ
I’ll leave you with what CNN’s Scott Jennings said about this story:
A CNN panelist tired to dismiss concerns that white farmers in South Africa are being targeted.— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 21, 2025
Scott Jennings hit back with an important question.
"If it's not a genocide today, how many do we want to let get murdered so that people around here can be satisfied?" pic.twitter.com/z5x3bBO4Gq
Join the conversation as a VIP Member