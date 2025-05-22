CNN: Those Chants About Killing White Farmers Don't Really Mean That

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa pushed back on President Trump’s concerns about reports of white genocide in South Africa. For years, white farmers have been attacked and brutally murdered. It doesn’t help that the government is pushing through a bill that some say legalizes land seizures. It’s why 59 Afrikaner farmers were accepted as refugees, which sent the media into a tailspin. This story should be a national discussion, but here we are.

Advertisement

FULL VIDEO: President Trump confronts South African President Ramaphosa on "white genocide" in South Africa." pic.twitter.com/KyMKDokfvN — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 21, 2025

Trump showed Ramaphosa footage of the rallies calling for the mass killing of whites. And, like clockwork, the media lost their minds. CNN even had folks on trying to spin the chants, like saying the people shouting ‘kill all the whites’ really don’t mean that. It’s an anti-apartheid chant. Sure, but people are dying, too. The best reaction was that Trump made these claims without evidence or along those lines.

🚨CNN: Chants about killing white people in South Africa need “historical context.” pic.twitter.com/OFZfUrvn8v — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 21, 2025

"Baseless claim?" They show a picture of Trump holding up news stories about white farmers who were killed. pic.twitter.com/coEPSRJjWD — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) May 21, 2025

CNN is already running cover for South Africa.



Pathetic. pic.twitter.com/FcBFmEsQKd — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 21, 2025

The Narrative Industry has no choice here. They can’t admit that White people are being oppressed, because that simple fact destroys the foundation of their new religion.



They’ll deny undeniable facts before they’ll allow that to happen. pic.twitter.com/DKyxtcqoEc — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) May 21, 2025

🚨 YOU GOTTA BE KIDDING! This is PBS. PUBLIC Broadcasting Service. Taxpayer-funded.



Thank the LORD they are losing their funding under Trump. pic.twitter.com/75H1xusQ6D — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 21, 2025

Is this what you voted for? pic.twitter.com/wq1kV627EZ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 21, 2025

Folks, white farmers are being killed. That’s not unfounded; it’s a fact.

“False claims” - NYT



“Unfounded” - ABC



“Debunked conspiracy theory” - CNN



“False claims” - Forbes



All the media does is lie. Pure trash. pic.twitter.com/uPAUT1gwQZ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 21, 2025

I’ll leave you with what CNN’s Scott Jennings said about this story: