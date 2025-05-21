WaPo's Article on Fired Government Workers Is Unintentionally Hilarious

You knew this article was going to be written. It might have been put on the back burner since the Trump administration works at a fast pace, but the plight of the federal workers that have been put to pasture was going to be documented. For liberal newsrooms, this is a story. For everyone else, it’s a window into the nutcases that got their pink slip, and it's absolute cinema. It’s also—I’m sorry—a bit comical. Some stories aren’t so since some have committed suicide, but this isn’t healthy behavior.

These people are sick. They’re not special either: are we really to think that these workers axed by the Department of Government Efficiency are the only ones to ever be terminated from their jobs? I was fired from my first job—I was not committed to the nuthouse. Another sobbed but couldn’t call his parents because his father was a Trump supporter. It’s a cacophony of liberal tears and detached interests, I’m sorry. Firings didn’t begin under the second Trump presidency. Tens of millions have lost their jobs, endured hardships, and made sacrifices. They didn’t collapse like this; we have a lot of mentally ill people in government (via WaPo):

In interviews, more than 30 former and current federal workers told The Washington Post that the chaos and mass firings had left them feeling devalued, demoralized and scared for themselves and the country. Many described problems they’d never experienced before: insomnia, panic attacks, suicidal thoughts. Others with a history of mental struggles said they’d found themselves pushed into terrifying territory. […] Many workers said they believe cruelty is part of the plan. In a 2023 recording surfaced by ProPublica, Trump budget director Russell Vought said, “We want the bureaucrats to be traumatically affected. When they wake up in the morning, we want them to not want to go to work because they are increasingly viewed as the villains.” […] On Feb. 14, Richard Midgette cleared out his desk at Yellowstone National Park headquarters. On the way home, he blasted indie rock music to drown out the sound of his own sobbing. The route home took him across the only bridge in Gardiner, Montana. He had never suffered from depression or other mental problems, he said. But as he sat, newly unemployed, in his idling car just past the bridge, he was overwhelmed by dark thoughts. […] In 2011, economists examined a decade of data and found that mass layoffs resulted in an additional suicide for every 4,200 men and for every 7,100 women losing their jobs. Mass layoffs can devastate entire communities, they noted, fracturing social networks and creating pools of applicants fighting over limited jobs.

Okay, enough. Are you kidding me? Of course, this piece attacks Trump, but no one cares. No one cares about fired, entitled government workers who were lulled into this state that their jobs would be permanent. There’s no such thing. Second, again, most Americans, who already hate government, are going to shrug. Many have dealt with losing a job—most don’t get sent to the loony bin or become depressed sloths. If anything, everyone in this piece is mentally ill.

What a bunch of whackjobs. Hat/tip to our friend Oilfield Rando, who posted about this article.

Good Lord.