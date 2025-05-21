In 2015, Biden Joked About Getting Prostate Cancer As a Reason to Leave the Obama Administration

Former President Joe Biden has prostate cancer that’s metastasized to his bones, leading to another wave of scrutiny about the Delaware liberal’s health. His mental decline was a years-long con job perpetuated by the White House, the Democratic Party, and the media. Now, we have this cancer diagnosis, which, based on the timelines, means the president had cancer while in office. He likely had it at the start of his presidency, based on medical experts, one of whom is Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel. Why wasn’t this disclosed? Was it hidden? Likely, Biden wasn’t tested.

It’s based on a doctor’s consultation at his age, but we know there wouldn’t have been a test anyway. That would leave a paper trail. As Democrats grapple with another hell week over Biden’s sickly disposition and their complicity in the cover-up, an old joke from the then-vice president in 2015 has come back to haunt: Biden joked about getting prostate cancer to provide a reason to leave Barack Obama (via Washington Times):

Vice President Joseph R. Biden said Tuesday that he would “develop prostate cancer or something” if he had a fundamental disagreement with President Obama and was forced to resign from his post. At an event honoring former Vice President Walter Mondale, Mr. Biden recounted the conditions he placed on joining Mr. Obama’s ticket in 2008 and also made clear he would leave the administration if he encountered deep, substantive policy differences with the president. “Two things: to be able to completely be level with you and argue with you if we disagree, privately,” Mr. Biden said of his 2008 conversations with Mr. Obama, in which the two men discussed the vice president’s role. “And secondly, I want to be the last person in the room on every major decision, and I didn’t mean that figuratively, I meant that literally — the last person in the room,” he continued. “He’s president. He gets to make the decision, and unless there’s an overwhelming disagreement in principle, in which case I’d develop prostate cancer or something and leave, and he knew I meant that … I get to be the last person in the room. And that’s where I think I can serve best.”

These remarks rehash something else about Biden: he’s not funny, and his jokes have been an exercise in social awkwardness. Not the best joke, Joe. Talk about willing something into existence for all the wrong reasons. Biden made this quip as he grappled with running in 2016, which Obama was aggressive in dissuading his vice president from running in favor of Hillary Clinton. This move left Mr. Biden oozing with resentment.