Former Top Obama Aide: Let's Stop Beating Up on Biden Now That He Has Cancer

Former top Obama adviser and CNN commentator David Axelrod wants us to stop talking about the cover-up of Joe Biden’s decrepitude and mental health issues. Why? It’s because the former president has prostate cancer that’s aggressive and has metastasized to his bones:

🚨CNN tees up David Axelrod to say that conversations about Biden’s cognitive issues “should be more muted and set aside for now as he’s struggling through this.”



Here we go. pic.twitter.com/fteQnPeGIk — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 19, 2025

And? So what?

I’m sorry but we are not going to stop discussing this scandal because of this diagnosis. I feel for him, but this was the greatest cover up in modern times https://t.co/ncO516yWd9 — Marc Thiessen 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇦🇹🇼🇮🇱 (@marcthiessen) May 19, 2025

If anything, this cancer diagnosis makes the scandal even worse because it is very unlikely the President went from a clean bill of health with his doctor to "metastasized to the bone" in less than a year. https://t.co/WNzohABGnV — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) May 19, 2025

Biden has cancer not the people who covered up for him. https://t.co/uXRz1FKzRh — Chris Barron 🇺🇸 (@ChrisRBarron) May 19, 2025

I disagree with this.



The fact that he has cancer does not change what happened in 2024 (and earlier). https://t.co/FnpM4LIyNk — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) May 19, 2025

The answer to this plea is absolutely not. We’re not going to stop pressing who did what and when regarding covering up this guy’s apparent mental health issues. That might leech into this cancer diagnosis. Unless there was gross negligence and no one tested the man, Biden has had cancer for years, and no one noticed or disclosed it. Prostate cancer reaching this level takes years—that’s what the urologists are saying.

🚨NEW: Urologist Dr. David Shusterman says Biden was probably diagnosed with cancer *5-10 YEARS AGO*, given the level of medical care he receives🚨



"Most likely, he had prostate cancer for a long time." @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/Yp7RpmrSzn — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) May 19, 2025

It’s also a nice little attempt at pivoting away from the hell week Democrats have endured regarding this con job. CNN’s Jake Tapper and Axios’ Alex Thompson’s book—shameless as it is since they were part of the scheme—drew attention to the story. The Robert Hur tapes dropping last Friday magnified it further; Biden did forget when Beau Biden died.

If anything, Democrats, this news only increased the spotlight on this circus.