Former Top Obama Aide: Let's Stop Beating Up on Biden Now That He Has Cancer

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 20, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Former top Obama adviser and CNN commentator David Axelrod wants us to stop talking about the cover-up of Joe Biden’s decrepitude and mental health issues. Why? It’s because the former president has prostate cancer that’s aggressive and has metastasized to his bones: 

And? So what? 

The answer to this plea is absolutely not. We’re not going to stop pressing who did what and when regarding covering up this guy’s apparent mental health issues. That might leech into this cancer diagnosis. Unless there was gross negligence and no one tested the man, Biden has had cancer for years, and no one noticed or disclosed it. Prostate cancer reaching this level takes years—that’s what the urologists are saying. 

We Have No Moral Obligation to Forgive or Forget the Biden Lies Kurt Schlichter
It’s also a nice little attempt at pivoting away from the hell week Democrats have endured regarding this con job. CNN’s Jake Tapper and Axios’ Alex Thompson’s book—shameless as it is since they were part of the scheme—drew attention to the story. The Robert Hur tapes dropping last Friday magnified it further; Biden did forget when Beau Biden died.

If anything, Democrats, this news only increased the spotlight on this circus.  

Tags: JOE BIDEN

