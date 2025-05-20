Did CBS News Really Suggest This Is the Reason Why Biden Wasn't Given a Prostate Cancer Test?

Former ‘President’ Joe Biden has prostate cancer. It’s not in its early stages either—it’s stage four. It’s metastasized to his bones. And we’re supposed to believe that no one knew or ever tested for this during his time as president? The Biden health care cover-up got worse. Democrats have no pivot that’s credible because they lied about the man’s mental acuity for years. They and the media are neck-deep into this, and now Joe has cancer. You’d think with how the health of the president of the United States is monitored, they would find something. At his age, isn’t a prostate screening recommended annually?

Sure, there are issues with the prostate-specific antigen test, but it seems like Biden never had one as president, even when their predecessors, Obama and Bush, did. CBS News claims that Biden did this to save money. I’m not kidding. Oh, and he was too old too:

CBS News suggests Biden was not getting PSA tests for cancer screening as President of the United States to save money. pic.twitter.com/mafcl1l7SK — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) May 20, 2025

CBS medical contributor says the White House stopped testing for prostate cancer in Biden because he was “too old”



LOL!! The gaslighting is real!

pic.twitter.com/AAuqv2bcvM — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 20, 2025

Okay, so at 82, he wasn’t screened due to his age, which is bunk. Sorry, the Biden operation has lost all of the benefit of the doubt after the mountain of lies they told about this drooling vegetable. Their recent statement doesn’t help either: Biden wasn’t diagnosed as president, and he got a PSA test in 2014. And? It shows that you didn’t test him as president because of the optics and the paper trail it would leave.

The insinuation that Biden wasn’t tested as a cost-saving measure is another gaslighting operation. He had cancer when he started his presidency, which is why it’s stage four. The science and the timelines don’t lie. CBS tried, but there’s no way to spin that Biden was unfit and unqualified to be president.

Urologist says it typically takes 5-10 YEARS for Biden’s prostate cancer to spread to level announced today. This would mean Biden could have run for president knowing he had cancer back in 2020. Dementia and cancer for Joe. So who ran the country? pic.twitter.com/nCiMg58uJC — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 19, 2025