Tipsheet

Did CBS News Really Suggest This Is the Reason Why Biden Wasn't Given a Prostate Cancer Test?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 20, 2025 10:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Former ‘President’ Joe Biden has prostate cancer. It’s not in its early stages either—it’s stage four. It’s metastasized to his bones. And we’re supposed to believe that no one knew or ever tested for this during his time as president? The Biden health care cover-up got worse. Democrats have no pivot that’s credible because they lied about the man’s mental acuity for years. They and the media are neck-deep into this, and now Joe has cancer. You’d think with how the health of the president of the United States is monitored, they would find something. At his age, isn’t a prostate screening recommended annually?

Sure, there are issues with the prostate-specific antigen test, but it seems like Biden never had one as president, even when their predecessors, Obama and Bush, did. CBS News claims that Biden did this to save money. I’m not kidding. Oh, and he was too old too: 

Okay, so at 82, he wasn’t screened due to his age, which is bunk. Sorry, the Biden operation has lost all of the benefit of the doubt after the mountain of lies they told about this drooling vegetable. Their recent statement doesn’t help either: Biden wasn’t diagnosed as president, and he got a PSA test in 2014. And? It shows that you didn’t test him as president because of the optics and the paper trail it would leave. 

The insinuation that Biden wasn’t tested as a cost-saving measure is another gaslighting operation. He had cancer when he started his presidency, which is why it’s stage four. The science and the timelines don’t lie. CBS tried, but there’s no way to spin that Biden was unfit and unqualified to be president.

