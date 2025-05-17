Trump's OMB Director Quietly Calls Out the Republicans Threatening to Derail the 'Big,...
You Know CNN's Control Room Was in Agony Over This Segment About Trump

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 17, 2025 6:30 AM
It’s bad when CNN had to admit this—it’s doubly bad when they cite a poll with a documented liberal bias that shows the president doing well. President Trump cannot be beaten. Again, he’s a man you need to win a best-of-seven series, and the Left never seems to get that. It also doesn’t help when Democrats are leaderless, divided, and without a message. 

Yet, days after Liberation Day, the liberal media and the Democrats were getting the fridges stocked with champagne. They better have receipts because the market has rebounded, we’re also getting new trade deals, and we had an exceptional trip to the Middle East. We’re getting things done—stuff Joe Biden could never have managed because he was too weak, too stupid, and didn’t command the respect required of the office. There’s a difference between a powerful man and a powerful office. Both embodies both.  

CNN’s Harry Enten threw cold water on the Democrats’ hopes for a Trump downfall, which was never going to happen. He characterized the president’s poll numbers as rising from the dead like Methuselah. This trend happens when you keep your promises, get stuff done, and have a president who isn’t brain-dead. Enten even admitted that President Trump has good political instincts: 

We’re stacking wins, and the Democrats can’t do anything about it. They’re too busy trying to untwist the years of lies they peddled about Joe Biden being mentally sharp.

