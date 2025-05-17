Here Are Some of the People Who Owe Special Counsel Robert Hur an Apology

Special Counsel Robert Hur was raked over the coals after he concluded his investigation into President Joe Biden. The then-vice president under Barack Obama had left classified materials in numerous locations, the most egregious of which were the piles in his garage at his home in Delaware.

Advertisement

It wasn’t a secret either; he was telling his ghostwriter about the files on tape. Most related to the Afghanistan War, where Obama rejected Biden’s counter-terror approach, opting for a counterinsurgency route, which led to 30,000 more troops being deployed to the country in 2009. Biden felt Obama was wrong. I’m not saying Obama was right, but Joe is the undisputed leader in being wrong on foreign policy matters. Hur interviewed the former president, where his mental health decline was on display. Some of the audio tapes were leaked to Axios, where, yes, Joe Biden had trouble remembering when his son, Beau, died.

🚨NEW — Partial audio of the Robert Hur interview with then-President Joe Biden has just been released.



It's BRUTAL.



He clearly had no idea what was going on — or when things had happened.



This was a scandal — The Democrats & the media covered it up. pic.twitter.com/d7m8co3M1w — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 16, 2025

Journalism is about covering important stories. With a pillow, until they stop moving. — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) May 9, 2013

This brain fart was included in his report, per department policy. Hur had to explain to his boss, Merrick Garland, of any mitigating circumstances that could arise should charges be filed and a trial ensue. Joe, embodying a grandfather-like figure with a poor memory, came up. No charges were filed, but Democrats saw the ghosts of James Comey and Hillary Clinton. It was still a devastating blow in the political arena—Biden was already fighting off reports that he was mentally cooked. The Left wasted no time attacking Hur. Here are some of them:

.@AdamSchiff: Robert Hur chose to "politically slime" Biden. Watch the full interview here: https://t.co/OYRx9a7Kkr pic.twitter.com/PXRsqKnzg8 — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) March 12, 2024

Reminder: Senator @ChrisMurphyCT called the Hur report a “partisan hit job” and defended Biden’s mental health immediately after the report came out https://t.co/vMRK3AJOB7 pic.twitter.com/LjZ3AoVUpD — John Hasson (@SonofHas) May 17, 2025

FLASHBACK: Jamie Raskin calls Robert Hur’s accurate assessment of Biden’s cognitive issues “ridiculous cheap shots” —



— then goes on to defend Biden’s mental sharpness. pic.twitter.com/7dyjHc0mUG — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 16, 2025

The list of partisan hacks you should never trust again is quite long. pic.twitter.com/LVd5iTu6Va — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 16, 2025

FLASHBACK: Karine Jean-Pierre attacked Robert Hur — refusing to release the transcript or audio, while claiming he had a partisan agenda to push. pic.twitter.com/DLdZXa4n3O — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 16, 2025

Hur testified before Congress, stressing that he didn’t exonerate the president and doubled down on his assessment that Joe Biden was virtually brain-fried. One of the main attacks was that Hur was a Republican. So? He was credible, which is why, at his hearing, no Democrat could land a punch, and this was forgotten within days. There’s a reason why these tapes were never made public until now. It confirms everything we’ve known about Joe Biden’s mental state and obliterates the con job the Democrat-media complex ran for years.

Advertisement

ROBERT HUR WAS TELLING THE TRUTH.



DEMOCRATS & THE MEDIA LIED! pic.twitter.com/7XpPFyEjbC — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 16, 2025

🚨Democrats & the media owe this man a MASSIVE apology. pic.twitter.com/Mg9Rc9Lh83 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 16, 2025

Hur is finally vindicated, and many people owe him an apology.