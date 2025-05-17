Portions of the Tapes Between Biden and Special Counsel Robert Hur Have Been...
Is This Why the Supreme Court Broke the Way It Did on the...
Feds Paid a Visit to James Comey...and Escorted Him to DC Over...
VIP
Tapper Gets a PR Massage, More Positive Yet 'Bad' Economic News, and Trump's...
The 764 War: What the FBI Knows and Keyboard Warriors Deny
Chinese Farmland in America
Pay for Pro Growth Tax Cuts by Ending the Credit Union Tax Loophole
Freedom Defined
New York Students Desperately Need Trump's Help
George Washington’s Vision for Confronting Anti-Semitism
State Attorney General Warns of Online 'Sextortion' Network that Targets Children
WaPo Complains 'Not Many Restaurants Left in D.C.' if ICE Enforces Immigration Laws
Tuberville Introduces Bill to Give Death Penalty to Illegals Who Kill Americans
VIP
Providence City Council Under Fire for Flying Palestinian Flag Linked to Hamas, Sparking...
Tipsheet

Here Are Some of the People Who Owe Special Counsel Robert Hur an Apology

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 17, 2025 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

Special Counsel Robert Hur was raked over the coals after he concluded his investigation into President Joe Biden. The then-vice president under Barack Obama had left classified materials in numerous locations, the most egregious of which were the piles in his garage at his home in Delaware.  

Advertisement

It wasn’t a secret either; he was telling his ghostwriter about the files on tape. Most related to the Afghanistan War, where Obama rejected Biden’s counter-terror approach, opting for a counterinsurgency route, which led to 30,000 more troops being deployed to the country in 2009. Biden felt Obama was wrong. I’m not saying Obama was right, but Joe is the undisputed leader in being wrong on foreign policy matters. Hur interviewed the former president, where his mental health decline was on display. Some of the audio tapes were leaked to Axios, where, yes, Joe Biden had trouble remembering when his son, Beau, died.  

This brain fart was included in his report, per department policy. Hur had to explain to his boss, Merrick Garland, of any mitigating circumstances that could arise should charges be filed and a trial ensue. Joe, embodying a grandfather-like figure with a poor memory, came up. No charges were filed, but Democrats saw the ghosts of James Comey and Hillary Clinton. It was still a devastating blow in the political arena—Biden was already fighting off reports that he was mentally cooked. The Left wasted no time attacking Hur. Here are some of them:

Recommended

Is This Why the Supreme Court Broke the Way It Did on the Alien Enemies Act Case? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Hur testified before Congress, stressing that he didn’t exonerate the president and doubled down on his assessment that Joe Biden was virtually brain-fried. One of the main attacks was that Hur was a Republican. So? He was credible, which is why, at his hearing, no Democrat could land a punch, and this was forgotten within days. There’s a reason why these tapes were never made public until now. It confirms everything we’ve known about Joe Biden’s mental state and obliterates the con job the Democrat-media complex ran for years. 

Advertisement

Hur is finally vindicated, and many people owe him an apology. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Is This Why the Supreme Court Broke the Way It Did on the Alien Enemies Act Case? Matt Vespa
Portions of the Tapes Between Biden and Special Counsel Robert Hur Have Been Released. They’re Brutal. Matt Vespa
Feds Paid a Visit to James Comey...and Escorted Him to DC Over Trump Assassination Post Matt Vespa
'I Can't Believe It': Scott Jennings Just Got Democrats to Make a Stunning Admission on Trump Rebecca Downs
SCOTUS Sides With Illegal Alien Criminals in Alien Enemies Act Case Sarah Arnold
Why It Matters That Comey Threatened Trump’s Life! Kevin McCullough

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Is This Why the Supreme Court Broke the Way It Did on the Alien Enemies Act Case? Matt Vespa
Advertisement