Sorry, Dems, If This Happens, There Will Be More Questions About Joe Biden's...
Is the White House About to Launch a Reality Show for Immigrants?
This Gun Rights Bill Is Moving Fast – But It's Not for You
Politico Columnist Denied Covering Up Joe Biden’s Mental Condition – Townhall Brought...
New Pope, Same Message
Tuberville Introduces Bill to Give Death Penalty to Illegals Who Kill Americans
VIP
Providence City Council Under Fire for Flying Palestinian Flag Linked to Hamas, Sparking...
Prosecutor Under Fire After Illegal Alien Kills Colorado Teen in Crash, Gets Probation
SCOTUS Sides With Illegal Alien Criminals in Alien Enemies Act Case
VIP
Trump's Numbers Improving in the Polls
As GOP Faces Defections, Trump, White House Issue Key Reminders About 'Big, Beautiful...
Youngkin Slams Liberal Northern Virginia County for Obstructing ICE
'I Can't Believe It': Scott Jennings Just Got Democrats to Make a Stunning...
VIP
There’s Been Another Update in the Saga About Transgenders Serving in the Military
Tipsheet

Is This Why the Supreme Court Broke the Way It Did on the Alien Enemies Act Case?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 16, 2025 5:00 PM
Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool

UPDATE: Trump responds:

Advertisement


***

As Sarah wrote, we lost this one in the Supreme Court. It wasn’t even close. We can’t even blame Chief Justice John Roberts, who became the quasi-leader of the liberal wing when Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away. Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas were the only justices not keen on the courts exceeding their scope. Roberts, Amy Coney Barrett, and Brett Kavanaugh all sided with the liberals, and now the Trump administration must provide time for these terrorists in Tren de Aragua to have their day in court regarding their deportations.  

Remember, it’s not that the Trump White House can’t use the Alien Enemies Act to deport people—they can. It’s the timetable for them to challenge their ouster, which now borders on the absurd. The Biden administration imported these people into our country, many of them on taxpayer-funded flights, where they raped, murdered, stole, and committed a campaign of terror and mayhem among law-abiding citizens. These people, who are here illegally, cannot be booted en masse expeditiously. They can arrive by their thousands quickly but can’t be deported under the same timeframe. Talk about a way for people to attack the legitimacy of the courts, for which it’s richly deserved (via NBC News): 

Recommended

SCOTUS Sides With Illegal Alien Criminals in Alien Enemies Act Case Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

The 7-2 decision, which grants a request made by a group of Venezuelans, clarified an unusual order issued by the justices in the early hours of April 19 that hit pause on any government plans to deport people held in northern Texas. 

The justices in the latest unsigned decision faulted the administration for only giving the detainees 24 hours to launch legal challenges. 

"Under these circumstances, notice roughly 24 hours before removal, devoid of information about how to exercise due process rights to contest that removal, surely does not pass muster," the ruling said. 

But the court concluded that the justices themselves, "far removed from the circumstances on the ground," are not best placed to determine exactly what process should be followed. 

Therefore, the court sent the case back to an appeals court for further proceedings to determine what due process the detainees should receive. 

Is there another reason for this ruling? Did the Abrego Garcia case influence the Court to not trust the Trump administration? Erick Erickson, formerly of RedState, pitched this: “7-2 told you so. You do not bring back Abrego Garcia and the Supreme Court is going to shut down the whole operation. This is on the Administration. They should have brought back Garcia. But they signaled misfeasance then defiance.” 

Advertisement

I’ll let you debate that post in the comments section. 

'Cynical Publius' had another take:

Obama deported people—hundreds of thousands, in fact. That’s not to say he was great on immigration, because he wasn’t, but the former president did deport a ton of people, which earned him the ire of immigration groups. They might have tweaked some of the numbers, but a lot of people got the boot. They were able to come back, but we digress. The point is, I’m sure under Obama, the 400,000-plus who were deported in 2014 alone didn’t get a trial. 

What are we even doing here?

 

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

SCOTUS Sides With Illegal Alien Criminals in Alien Enemies Act Case Sarah Arnold
'I Can't Believe It': Scott Jennings Just Got Democrats to Make a Stunning Admission on Trump Rebecca Downs
Not Even Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino Was Ready for Kash Patel to Drop This News Matt Vespa
Bruce Springsteen Rants About Trump Overseas — Then Trump Drops a Nuke on Him Jeff Charles
Sorry, Dems, If This Happens, There Will Be More Questions About Joe Biden's Health Matt Vespa
The Supreme Court Just Issued a Landmark Ruling on Police Shootings Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
SCOTUS Sides With Illegal Alien Criminals in Alien Enemies Act Case Sarah Arnold
Advertisement