Biden's National Security Adviser Claims He Didn't See Any Issues With Joe's Mental Health

If that’s the assessment of the nation’s former national security adviser, two things are clear: he’s the worst one we’ve ever had, and he’s lying. There are too many Democrats and former Biden aides coming out of the woodwork for this explanation to be taken seriously.

Jake Sullivan had the gall to declare that Joe Biden’s epic disaster during CNN’s June debate shocked the system. Also, if this is the man Biden trusted to make key decisions about the nation's safety, his cognitive ability is already displayed as being degraded.

Jake Sullivan, Biden's National Security Adviser, denies a claim that the former president once called him Steve.



This is honestly moot, but it gives an opportunity to highlight the role that Sullivan played in covering up Biden's mental decline.



The Presidential Daily Briefing…

Sullivan didn’t know—is this Sgt. Schultz talking? He is a grade-A liar, being at the center of the Russian collusion hoax. Reportedly, Biden also forgot Sullivan’s name during meetings (via NY Post):

The former vice president had displayed signs of mental slippage earlier during his 2020 campaign for the White House — but the decline accelerated over the course of his term, journalists Alex Thompson and Jake Tapper write in their new book “Original Sin,” set to be published May 20. In December 2022, Biden couldn’t even recall his former top national security aide and communications director from his vice presidency — which had ended less than six years before. “Steve,” he beckoned to his national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, after announcing the US had secured the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from a Russian prison in exchange for the notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout. “Steve,” the president asked again, trying to call him into an Oval Office meeting and referring at the same time to his former and current spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield as merely “Press.”

Oh, Jake, you’re lying, and it shows. No Democrat is standing behind this assessment. Either that or your observational and rational skills are garbage, which is what you want for a person tasked with making threat assessments.