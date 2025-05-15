What the Biden Team Did to the Hotline Between DCA and the Pentagon Is Something Out of 'Airplane'

It’s something out of the movie Airplane, but that’s the Biden administration—an epic display of either government incompetence or indifference. This crew didn’t care that Kabul was going to fall to the Taliban, leading to the shambolic exit from the country and, finally, the detached and gross reaction to the 13 American soldiers who were killed during the Abbey Gate terror attack. To this day, I don’t think a senior member of the Biden administration has called the families of these victims. Biden's reputation as Mr. Empathy took an irreparable blow.

Now, as we sift through the wreckage of American Airlines Flight 5342, which collided with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter on January 29, killing all 67 people onboard both aircraft, we’re learning that a key hotline between Reagan National Airport and the Pentagon was rendered inoperable in 2022.

Who was in charge then?

Who was heading the Department of Transportation?

*Cough* Mayor Pete* Cough* Cough*

Who oversaw the Pentagon? It was the Biden team.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg couldn’t fix potholes in South Bend, knew the FAA communications system was flawed and outdated, and rendered this hotline useless. Why does he think he’s made of presidential timber again? Why is the Biden administration always mentioned when Americans are killed? Maybe it’s because their fingerprints are all over this (via WaPo):

A hotline connecting air traffic controllers at Reagan National Airport and their counterparts at the Pentagon has been “inoperable” since March 2022, a Federal Aviation Administration official confirmed Wednesday, further evidence of poor safety coordination between federal agencies responsible for the airspace where a midair collision in January killed 67 people. The line is maintained by the Defense Department, and the aviation agency was not aware of the outage during the three years it was down, Franklin McIntosh, the FAA’s deputy head of air traffic control, testified at a Senate hearing Wednesday. Aviation officials discovered the hotline wasn’t working after May 1, when controllers at National ordered two passenger jets to abandon landings because an Army helicopter was circling nearby at the Pentagon. “We’re insisting on that line to be fixed before we resume any operations out of the Pentagon,” McIntosh said. Ongoing disputes over how to ensure safety have led to unusual finger-pointing among Cabinet departments. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has accused the military of violating safety protocols, while military officials have insisted they have followed the FAA’s restrictions. […] Maj. Montrell Russell, a spokesman for the Army, said it was working with the FAA to determine what repairs were needed. McIntosh said that he did not know how long it would take to restore the line but that he expected the military to “expedite that timeline.” This month’s incident came just a week after a Virginia-based Army unit resumed flights in the capital region following the Jan. 29 crash, when an Army Black Hawk collided with an American Airlines regional jet arriving from Wichita.

Again, this hotline was down for three years, and no one in the Biden administration knew. It also doesn’t help that those two incompetent secretaries ran the departments involved, who then reported to a president who was braindead. The Biden mental health cover-up and the overall incompetence of the past regime might have led to the deaths of 67 people.