Clarence Thomas Sends a Nukes Into the Left's National Injunctions
Dem Megadonor Who Is Fighting Trump’s Agenda Is Quite the Alleged Sexual Harasser
James Comey Found This on His 'Beach Walk.' The Man Needs Help.
Things Just Got a Lot Worse for That German Firm Behind the Fake...
Watch This Trump Official Completely Obliterate Politico Over Abrego Garcia
VIP
Jake Tapper Ignores Prior Hit on Biden Reporters, and Alex Thompson Defends Their...
VIP
California Democrat Wants Gun Control on Gun Parts
Mexican Cartels Using Drones to Spy on U.S. Border Patrol and Evade Capture
Denver Airport's 6-Minute Outage Highlights Growing Aviation Crisis and Safety Risks
GOP Moves to Codify Trump Gender Policies
Syria Could Join Abraham Accords, Former Ambassador to Israel Says
Six Illegal Immigrants Charged in Vicious Murder of South Carolina Mother During Random...
VIP
'Genocide Barbie' Who Competed for China Lands Sports Illustrated Cover
Bernie Sanders Blames U.S. for Gaza Crisis, Claims America 'Complicit' in Humanitarian 'At...
Tipsheet

Dems Left Shell-Shocked Over Trump's Tour de Force Middle East Trip

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 15, 2025 10:35 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump has concluded his tour de force trip through the Middle East, where he secured hundreds of billions in investment from Saudi Arabia. The release of American Edan Alexander from Hamas custody was another win. In the backdrop, it reminded the region that the Abraham Accords still exist, and more nations are welcome to join. The Village People being played after Trump’s speech was fantastic. 

Advertisement

Trump got things done. Biden could not. He didn’t have the mental ability or the brain trust, and Axios found former Biden officials who admitted that some begrudgingly so. The usual clowns will dismiss this trip as not diplomacy. These are the same people who couldn’t do anything for four years, so their opinions are irrelevant. Jake Sullivan is one of those people; the man couldn’t assess that Biden was mentally cooked. He likely could but isn’t saying so, which makes him a liar, but we digress. These ex-Biden aides were aghast that Trump could do things at such speed (via Axios):

Recommended

Dem Megadonor Who Is Fighting Trump’s Agenda Is Quite the Alleged Sexual Harasser Matt Vespa
Advertisement

President Trump's recent series of audacious foreign policy moves have astounded even some of his harshest critics. 

The big picture: Just in the Middle East and just in the past week, Trump has met with a leader the U.S. officially considers a terrorist, announced he'll lift all sanctions on Syria, and cut a truce with the Houthis plus a hostage deal with Hamas, both of which excluded Israel. 

What they're saying: Biden administration veterans who spoke with Axios raised questions about Trump's motivations but grudgingly saluted his boldness. 

"Gosh, I wish I could work for an administration that could move that quickly," one admitted.

 "He does all this, and it's kind of silence, it's met with a shrug," says Ned Price, a former senior State Department official under President Biden. "He has the ability to do things politically that previous presidents did not, because he has complete unquestioned authority over the Republican caucus." 

"It's hard not to be simultaneously terrified at the thought of the damage he can cause with such power, and awed by his willingness to brazenly shatter so many harmful taboos," says Rob Malley, who held senior posts in three Democratic administrations, including handling Iran talks under Presidents Obama and Biden. 

[…] 

Zoom in: On Syria, Trump's own State Department had espoused a policy similar to the Biden administration's before it — sanctions relief might be possible if militant-turned-statesman Ahmed al-Sharaa's government met a number of criteria, such as suppressing extremist groups. 

[…] 

"It's so clearly the right decision," said Ben Rhodes, a national security aide to President Obama, on the "Pod Save the World" podcast. "I don't know why Joe Biden didn't do this." 

I don't like Trump's motivations for lots of things he does," Rhodes continued, "but one thing you will say is he's not tied to this constant fear of some bad faith right-wing attacks or stupid Blob-type, 'we don't do this, we must leverage the sanctions for blah blah blah.' No! Sometimes you just have to try something different." 

Advertisement

First of all, never thought Ben Rhodes would say something nice about Trump. Second, Ben, we know why Biden couldn’t do what Trump announced in Syria. It’s all over the news: he was mentally incapable of being president. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dem Megadonor Who Is Fighting Trump’s Agenda Is Quite the Alleged Sexual Harasser Matt Vespa
James Comey Found This on His 'Beach Walk.' The Man Needs Help. Matt Vespa
Things Just Got a Lot Worse for That German Firm Behind the Fake News Attack on Donald Trump. Jr. Matt Vespa
Hakeem Jeffries Was Not Prepared for This Question From CNN's Wolf Blitzer Madeline Leesman
When Conservative Theory Collides With Unconservative Reality Kurt Schlichter
Six Illegal Immigrants Charged in Vicious Murder of South Carolina Mother During Random Robbery Attempt Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dem Megadonor Who Is Fighting Trump’s Agenda Is Quite the Alleged Sexual Harasser Matt Vespa
Advertisement