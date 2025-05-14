Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary's Remarks About Kamala Caused This CNN Panel to Melt Down

Without a doubt, Scott Jennings is the one who will trigger the liberal panelists on CNN. Yet, Shermichael Singleton does a good job, but when Kevin O’Leary is brought in—expect fireworks. O’Leary, Mr. Wonderful on Shark Tank, is just as brutal in his political assessments of politicians as he is with entrepreneurial pitches on that show. What he said about Kamala Harris triggered the panel to melt down, but it wasn’t the first time he’s said something about the former vice president.

Advertisement

Bakari Sellers said, “There’s nothing about Kamala Harris that’s a loser. Let’s just put a pin in that.” O’Leary went into how she got slaughtered in the 2024 election, which led to accusations that he was being disrespectful. For what? He said that telling the truth and laying out the facts are what he said.

NOW: Kevin O’Leary just ended Kamala Harris’s political career on live TV with three brutal words



“She got SLAUGHTERED!”



A firestorm ignited after the CNN panel realized they’d just been hit by a freight train—courtesy of Mr. Wonderful.



It started when Democrat pundit Bakari… pic.twitter.com/J3gOrn2krM — Overton (@overton_news) May 14, 2025

“I’m not being disrespectful. I’m talking fact,” O’Leary said.

“She got slaughtered because they disavowed the process. They anointed her—and she got slaughtered. That’s what happened,” he added.

The condescending and unlikable host, Abby Phillip, who only has decent ratings on her show because she has Jennings there, tried to defend Harris, saying she was elected in 2020. That’s not what we’re saying—it’s about the nominating process. And Phillip knows better since even top Democrats didn’t want a coronation when Joe Biden stepped down. No Democrat ever voted for Harris in a primary, as she dropped out before the Iowa Caucus in 2020. There might be a reason for that.