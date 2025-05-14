Hey, Politico, This Isn't an 'Exclusive' Scoop on Joe Biden

One, this isn’t an “exclusive,” Politico? Second, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) is quickly becoming the most annoying Democrat on the Hill. He, too, is another member of Congress who does nothing unless he can get his name in some national headline. Well, leave it to Politico to provide space. You’d think his new Democrat-media complex CEO squeeze would give him ink, but that would be a conflict of interest, right? And Democrats never would skirt those rules. Murphy said that there was “no doubt” Joe Biden was in cognitive decline.

We know, Chris.

WE. KNOW.

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy said there’s “no doubt” that former President Joe Biden suffered cognitive decline in office and that it would have been better for the party if he hadn’t run for reelection.

“There’s no doubt about it,” said the Connecticut senator when asked by POLITICO if Biden experienced cognitive decline as president. “The debate is whether it was enough that it compromised his ability to act as chief executive”

Murphy, who is widely viewed as a potential 2028 presidential contender, also said that it would have been helpful to Democrats if Biden had declined to mount a 2024 bid.

“I mean, isn’t that self-evident? We lost,” he quipped. “Obviously, in retrospect, we should have done something different. The likelihood is the odds were pretty stacked against us no matter what, but clearly people were looking for change and neither Biden nor Harris were going to be able to offer a real message of change.”

Few elected Democrats have so far been as direct about attacking Biden’s cognitive abilities publicly. Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Tuesday that “maybe” Democrats would have been better off had the former president not run for reelection, while Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said if he wasn’t going to run he needed to drop out before the Democratic primary because the amount of time former Vice President Kamala Harris was left with was insufficient for her to “introduce herself” to the public.