Do Normal People Pay Any Attention at All to These Democrat Lunatics?
Former Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Spewed This Totally Bonkers Anti-Trump Line
VIP
Democrats Protest Over…Oh, Who Gives a Damn?
Democrats and Media Undermine DOGE Mission and Continuing Resolution
What the Much-Needed Rubio, Musk Dustup Means for the Future of DOGE
What Do Democrats Stand For?
Trump Should Take Aim at Foreign Freeloading on Prescription Drugs
Death by Lunacy
Further Thoughts on the United States-Ukraine
Can Congress Ensure Fair Elections Before the 2026 Midterms?
Why the Silence About the Slaughter In Syria?
Expanding Economic Potholes in the Road Ahead
Males Have Absolutely No Place With Women On The Playing Filed Or In...
The Democrat Push for a Genderless World Is not Virtuous
Tipsheet

Dem Senator Ditches Wife for CEO of Democrat Media Operation

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 10, 2025 12:30 AM
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) has become more vocal, exposing voters to his insufferable tendencies. Elitism thy name is Murphy. The guy is a left-wing blowhard who doesn’t do much but whine. If it’s not that, it’s leading attacks against the Second Amendment. You don’t need to do much to be elected from Connecticut as a Democrat. Yet, Mr. Murphy might be another example of the Democrat-media complex at work literally. 

Advertisement

He recently left his wife and shacked up with the CEO of a pro-Democrat news operation. Both parties declined to comment for Semafor

One of the Democratic Party’s most notable digital media leaders is dating one of the party’s most media-friendly lawmakers, according to a Washington Democrat and a pointed Instagram post. 

Tara McGowan, the CEO of the network of digital media sites known as Courier Newsroom, has been linked to Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy, who recently separated from his wife. McGowan posted a selfie of the duo last week on her private Instagram, captioned “not postponing joy,” which was shared with Semafor. 

In recent months, Murphy has become one of the most visible Democratic lawmakers, speaking out against President Donald Trump and Elon Musk in television and digital media interviews and posting his own vertical videos across social media — taking a page out of a media playbook that McGowan and other Democratic digital strategists have pushed since Trump’s victory in November. 

John Hasson and other dug up the tweets. Ms. McGowan deleted her Twitter account, but she did peddle Russian collusion nonsense. How am I not surprised? And it's not the only relationship between Democrats and the media that's suspect. Many executives at major networks are married to Democratic political operatives. They're just being less covert about it. The point is I was told these arrangements were a threat to democracy or something. 

Recommended

Do Normal People Pay Any Attention at All to These Democrat Lunatics? Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement
Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Do Normal People Pay Any Attention at All to These Democrat Lunatics? Kurt Schlichter
Former Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Spewed This Totally Bonkers Anti-Trump Line Matt Vespa
What the Much-Needed Rubio, Musk Dustup Means for the Future of DOGE Scott Morefield
JD Vance Hits Back at Agitators Who Terrified His Three-Year-Old Daughter Sarah Arnold
A Former Top Aide for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Had Quite the Secret Matt Vespa
Here's a 10-Minute Video That Obliterates the Liberal Media's Protection of Joe Biden Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Do Normal People Pay Any Attention at All to These Democrat Lunatics? Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement