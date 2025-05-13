How Libs Reacted to the Arrival of 59 White South African Refugees Was Beyond Predictable

There’s a new batch of refugees coming into America, but the Left and their liberal media allies hate it for a simple reason: they’re white. They don’t even hide it. It’s a few dozen farmers fleeing the violence that’s reportedly engulfed the South African countryside, with some claiming that there’s a white genocide occurring. We can’t say that for sure, though there have been numerous killings of white farmers in South Africa that have been going on for years.

The first group of Afrikaner South African refugees has arrived in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/wlAGzzepqo — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 12, 2025

The Trump administration is welcoming Afrikaner refugees and accusing the South African government of being complicit in genocide and you're blackpilling?pic.twitter.com/342QGZAahg — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) May 12, 2025

The media is melting down, and now the Episcopal Church is dissolving its relationship with the federal government regarding resettling refugees (via NPR):

The disdain these people have for White people shouldn't surprise anyone.



They're perfectly okay with flooding our borders with 3rd world savages so the Democrats can have a new voter base, but when it's hard-working White Afrikaner farmers, then suddenly it's wrong.



Mask off. pic.twitter.com/pY7TIWGShV — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 12, 2025

DISGUSTING: MSNBC "political analyst" Donna Edwards accuses President Trump of "racism" for granting refugee status to Afrikaners — who are victims of genocide in South Africa. pic.twitter.com/cGGkaiDsim — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 12, 2025

In a striking move that ends a nearly four-decades-old relationship between the federal government and the Episcopal Church, the denomination announced on Monday that it is terminating its partnership with the government to resettle refugees, citing moral opposition to resettling white Afrikaners from South Africa who have been classified as refugees by President Trump's administration. In a letter sent to members of the church, the Most Rev. Sean W. Rowe — the presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church — said that two weeks ago, the government "informed Episcopal Migration Ministries that under the terms of our federal grant, we are expected to resettle white Afrikaners from South Africa whom the U.S. government has classified as refugees." The request, Rowe said, crossed a moral line for the Episcopal Church, which is part of the global Anglican Communion, which boasts among its leaders the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a celebrated and vocal opponent of apartheid in South Africa. […] The announcement came just as flights with Afrikaners were scheduled to arrive at Washington Dulles International Airport, outside Washington, D.C. — the first batch of entries after Trump declared via a February executive order that the U.S. would take in "Afrikaners in South Africa who are victims of unjust racial discrimination." The South African government has stridently denied allegations of systemic racial animus, as has a coalition of white religious leaders in the region that includes many Anglicans. […] That change has left refugees — including Christians fleeing religious persecution — without a clear path forward and has forced the 10 refugee resettlement groups, seven of which are faith based, to lay off scores of workers while still trying to support refugees who had recently arrived. Four of the faith groups have since filed two separate lawsuits, one of which recently resulted in a ruling that should have restarted the program.

So, we accept a few dozen farmers from South Africa, and longstanding resettlement programs must be nixed. But when it’s a horde of third-world migrants who come in the tens of thousands—that’s okay. It’s ridiculous. Let’s not forget that at the border during the Biden years, migrant encounters numbered the population of Pittsburgh regularly.

We know why liberals are upset here.

‘ew, not refugees with THAT skin color’ https://t.co/hKFnVOC9Et — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 12, 2025

The Woke rot is so deep in the churches that they’d rather give up hundreds of millions of dollars than help White people. https://t.co/5eOVoygRHL — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) May 12, 2025

“You know what I’ve noticed? Nobody panics when things go according to plan. If, tomorrow, Democrats imported 20 million third world immigrants, nobody panics. Because it’s part of the plan. But if we bring in 60 farmers from South Africa, well then everyone loses their minds!” pic.twitter.com/NNwj6a34QP — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) May 12, 2025

The rest of the reactions were gold:

Democrats are really upset about one of these scenes.



Can you guess which one? pic.twitter.com/Fh1Hvyu1N3 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 12, 2025

🚨 NBC News: "South Africa says that the allegations about persecution of these people — The allegations are false, according to the South Africans." pic.twitter.com/OqGQ53zOpD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 12, 2025

This is spot on pic.twitter.com/fKWTSVhiuT — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 12, 2025

wow you mean we can have an immigration system where we bring in some people who would be proud to call our country home and don’t immediately start waving weird foreign flags and attacking our heritage?



what a concept! https://t.co/9I7M4deyfn — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) May 12, 2025

“The South African farmers can stay. The Somalians still have to go.” pic.twitter.com/9kjDFLoyNW — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) May 12, 2025

BREAKING: MSNBC says Trump's asylee South Africans are "white supremacy" descendants and compares them to the "old Confederacy."



Guest Richard Stengel insists "there's no injustice" to South African Whites.



"The Afrikaners have become the darling of these right-wing white… pic.twitter.com/x8virdne2r — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) May 12, 2025

Weird that the South African refugees have women and children with them and aren't just military aged men.



So that's what actual refugees look like! — 9mmSMG (@9mm_smg) May 12, 2025

The truth offends, I guess. https://t.co/atxpsGCwr6 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 12, 2025

It was 59 South African refugees. Not even five dozen.



All the libs had to do was let it be. Not even acknowledge it.



But they just couldn’t stand it, and so they revealed the truth about what’s going on. — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) May 12, 2025

