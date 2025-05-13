Dems Are About to Get Some 'Jarring' News About Their Anti-Trump Messaging
Based on This CNN Panel, the Lib Media Is Going to Go Insane...
Here's the Person Taking Over DOGE's Operations When Elon Musk Steps Away
David Hogg Is Now in Serious Trouble at the DNC
VIP
President Trump Kicks Off May With So Much Winning
There’s a Very Simple Reason Democrats Have to Hate John Fetterman
Bad Political Theater in Newark
Anheuser-Busch Announces Big Investment in US Manufacturing
VIP
'FALSE': DHS Calls Out Newsweek Story About Arrest of Criminal Alien
The Democrats Just Can't Stop Pushing Nonsensical Assault Weapon Bans
VX Antisemitism
'Trojan Horse for Increased Regulation': Groups Raise Alarm on Elizabeth Warren's Plan for...
Buckle Up Buttercups, the New Golden Era has Begun
Trump Wants an Iron Dome to Protect Us – but Is One GOP...
Tipsheet

How Libs Reacted to the Arrival of 59 White South African Refugees Was Beyond Predictable

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 13, 2025 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Themba Hadebe, File

There’s a new batch of refugees coming into America, but the Left and their liberal media allies hate it for a simple reason: they’re white. They don’t even hide it. It’s a few dozen farmers fleeing the violence that’s reportedly engulfed the South African countryside, with some claiming that there’s a white genocide occurring. We can’t say that for sure, though there have been numerous killings of white farmers in South Africa that have been going on for years.

Advertisement

The media is melting down, and now the Episcopal Church is dissolving its relationship with the federal government regarding resettling refugees (via NPR):

In a striking move that ends a nearly four-decades-old relationship between the federal government and the Episcopal Church, the denomination announced on Monday that it is terminating its partnership with the government to resettle refugees, citing moral opposition to resettling white Afrikaners from South Africa who have been classified as refugees by President Trump's administration. 

In a letter sent to members of the church, the Most Rev. Sean W. Rowe — the presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church — said that two weeks ago, the government "informed Episcopal Migration Ministries that under the terms of our federal grant, we are expected to resettle white Afrikaners from South Africa whom the U.S. government has classified as refugees."

The request, Rowe said, crossed a moral line for the Episcopal Church, which is part of the global Anglican Communion, which boasts among its leaders the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a celebrated and vocal opponent of apartheid in South Africa. 

[…]

The announcement came just as flights with Afrikaners were scheduled to arrive at Washington Dulles International Airport, outside Washington, D.C. — the first batch of entries after Trump declared via a February executive order that the U.S. would take in "Afrikaners in South Africa who are victims of unjust racial discrimination." The South African government has stridently denied allegations of systemic racial animus, as has a coalition of white religious leaders in the region that includes many Anglicans. 

[…] 

That change has left refugees — including Christians fleeing religious persecution — without a clear path forward and has forced the 10 refugee resettlement groups, seven of which are faith based, to lay off scores of workers while still trying to support refugees who had recently arrived. Four of the faith groups have since filed two separate lawsuits, one of which recently resulted in a ruling that should have restarted the program.

Recommended

Dems Are About to Get Some 'Jarring' News About Their Anti-Trump Messaging Matt Vespa
Advertisement

So, we accept a few dozen farmers from South Africa, and longstanding resettlement programs must be nixed. But when it’s a horde of third-world migrants who come in the tens of thousands—that’s okay. It’s ridiculous. Let’s not forget that at the border during the Biden years, migrant encounters numbered the population of Pittsburgh regularly.  

We know why liberals are upset here. 

The rest of the reactions were gold:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dems Are About to Get Some 'Jarring' News About Their Anti-Trump Messaging Matt Vespa
Here's the Person Taking Over DOGE's Operations When Elon Musk Steps Away Matt Vespa
David Hogg Is Now in Serious Trouble at the DNC Matt Vespa
Based on This CNN Panel, the Lib Media Is Going to Go Insane Over This South African Refugee Issue Matt Vespa
There’s a Very Simple Reason Democrats Have to Hate John Fetterman Derek Hunter
Watch Trump Body Slam This ABC News Reporter When Asked About the Qatar-747 Story Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dems Are About to Get Some 'Jarring' News About Their Anti-Trump Messaging Matt Vespa
Advertisement