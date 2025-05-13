Based on This CNN Panel, the Lib Media Is Going to Be Insufferable Over This South African Refugee Issue

Well, if this CNN panel indicates how this little refugee issue will play out in the media, lay out some plastic wrap and grab some bleach because it will get very messy. We’re not talking about Dexter Morgan here. This is ‘the Bride’ slicing her way through the Crazy 88 sloppy.

We’re going to get into Apartheid in South Africa, whether Afrikaners, who have lived there for centuries, are part of its society, and yes, if this move is aimed at importing white supremacists into the United States, an absurd talking point. It’s only 59 people. It’s not hordes of third-world migrants. It’s 59 people, but the Left has framed this as an invasion of white South Africans. It’s all about race, not that you didn’t already know.

CNN’s Scott Jennings and Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary did well to expose this painfully stupid reaction to the Trump administration taking in these farmers. Oh, and we’ll get into the legal definition of genocide, too. It’s funny how it’s now a very specific word that must meet a certain criterion, which is true, but this standard was lacking when the Gaza War broke out. The media indirectly propagated Hamas talking points that falsely claimed the Israelis were committing such an act. It’s why I don’t care what these legacy press and liberal clown pundits have to say. We won, you lost, and the farmers are staying.

🚨Scott Jennings sits and listens patiently as CNN Panelist Ashley Allison stutters through her understanding of "the history of South Africa."



"That allowed for a racial reconciliation — one that this country has yet to do."



"The people who are native to that land deserve… pic.twitter.com/BHngFEwynD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 13, 2025

The appalling nature of the discussions tonight on CNN really highlights how much they hate White Christian people.



Imagine saying, 'There hasn't been enough k*lling to consider it to be a gen*cide.'



These people are delusionally demented. pic.twitter.com/3ZVevrsTaS — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 13, 2025

Now, I will admit that we don’t know if these acts of violence constitute genocide, but Trump has made his decision, and there have been numerous killings of white farmers in South Africa that have spanned years.

Yet, leave it to CNN to misreport and lie about this story. It’s what they do best.

U.S. officials welcome the 1st group of white farmers fleeing persecution in South Africa: pic.twitter.com/2LkCJ1W4WG — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 12, 2025