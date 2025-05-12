Time to Punt Thom Tillis
So Much Winning: We Have a New Trade Deal With China
Trump's Looming Social Media Post That Had Everyone on Edge Today Has Been...
There's One Reaction to US-China Trade Deal That We Should All be Looking...
VIP
Democrats Are In Panic Mode
Labor Department Admits Hundreds of Thousands of Biden Jobs Were Fake
An American Pope (America Papam Habet!)
Yes, Republicans Should Absolutely Raise Taxes On The Rich
Four Friends and a Problem
Trump Deserves Nobel Prize As World's Champion Peacemaker
Trump Can do the Impossible: Simultaneously Strengthen America’s Financials and Its Nation...
Jasmine Crockett Admits Dems Abandoning Diversity Push, Rallying Behind 'White Male' for 2...
'I Didn't Do Anything Wrong': Dem Mayor Arrested for Storming ICE Facility Plays...
VIP
Democrat Rep Blasts DHS, Accuses ICE of Faking Arrest Footage of Newark Mayor
Tipsheet

Libs Thought Trump Imploded With This Line in 2024. It Ended Up Helping Him.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 12, 2025 12:15 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

I’m sure a lot of Democratic Party voters, members of Congress, their political operative class, and, of course, the media thought this was an election-killing answer. It wasn’t. It was absolute cinema, leading to one of the catchiest songs for the 2024 election cycle. 

Advertisement

Then-Vice President Kamala Harris seemed to be elated that Donald Trump brought up the chaos in Springfield, Ohio, where there were numerous reports of Haitian migrants chopping up and eating people’s dogs and cats. It led to a flurry of media outrage. No one cared. 

Ultimately, it led to political dividends for Donald Trump, who carried Springfield Township in the 2024 election. Alex Bruesewitz revealed that on The Sean Spicer Show, which shocked the former press secretary. 

Recommended

Time to Punt Thom Tillis Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Nothing was going to stop Trump from winning that election. Nothing. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Time to Punt Thom Tillis Kurt Schlichter
Trump's Looming Social Media Post That Had Everyone on Edge Today Has Been Revealed Matt Vespa
Labor Department Admits Hundreds of Thousands of Biden Jobs Were Fake EJ Antoni, Ph.D.
All Hell Broke Loose When ICE Showed Up in This Town Jeff Charles
There's One Reaction to US-China Trade Deal That We Should All be Looking Forward to Seeing Matt Vespa
Democrats Are In Panic Mode Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Time to Punt Thom Tillis Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement