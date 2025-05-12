Libs Thought Trump Imploded With This Line in 2024. It Ended Up Helping Him.

I’m sure a lot of Democratic Party voters, members of Congress, their political operative class, and, of course, the media thought this was an election-killing answer. It wasn’t. It was absolute cinema, leading to one of the catchiest songs for the 2024 election cycle.

Then-Vice President Kamala Harris seemed to be elated that Donald Trump brought up the chaos in Springfield, Ohio, where there were numerous reports of Haitian migrants chopping up and eating people’s dogs and cats. It led to a flurry of media outrage. No one cared.

Ultimately, it led to political dividends for Donald Trump, who carried Springfield Township in the 2024 election. Alex Bruesewitz revealed that on The Sean Spicer Show, which shocked the former press secretary.

Nothing was going to stop Trump from winning that election. Nothing.

