Dems Have Two Words for Joe Biden Right Now...They're Not Complimentary

Joe Biden’s cognitive abilities are now starting to annoy Democrats. They won’t be as mean or explicit as we are, but actions speak louder than words. They’re not happy that the former braindead president is making a resurgence. Biden reminds voters of weakness, decline, chaos, inflation, economic anemia, and eggs costing the equivalent of a PS5. He’s a walking reminder of everything that sucks about the Democratic Party.

He's Hillary, who reminded voters about the Clintons’ penchant for being secretive, playing politics all the time, and thinking they play by a separate set of rules. All three things remain deeply unpopular with voters, killing her favorables with the electorate. The email server scandal rehashed all those feelings with a vengeance. Yet, there’s also the inescapable fact that Biden is a former president, and his tapes with Special Counsel Robert Hur, which reportedly displayed his spotty memory, might be released. That looming story, plus Jill Biden’s obsession with a comeback, will force Democrats to deal with the man who embodies nothing but failure. As media commentator Steve Krakauer noted, Biden being back is the Democrats’ “hell week” (via Politico):

The Democrats are about to enter Hell Week, with the focus back on the sins of 2024 - the Biden cognitive decline cover-up, the establishment teaming with the Acela Media to push him out, the Kamala hot swap without a primary... the general ickiness of last year will be on full… pic.twitter.com/OnkTyx9rue — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) May 12, 2025

Joe Biden’s return to the spotlight this week is igniting anger among Democrats who wish the former president would ride off into retirement and stay there. […] “It’s time for Joe Biden to go away with all due respect and let the next generation of Democrats take the mantle,” said Democratic strategist Chuck Rocha. “Every time he appears on a show or says something, it’s just another week or a month that we have to defend him and remind everybody that we got beat by Donald Trump, again.” “For those of us trying to rebuild the brand, it does no good when you’re constantly reminded about the old brand that won’t go away,” Rocha said, adding that the only good thing about the interview is that it was quickly overtaken by news of the selection of a new pope. Biden’s reemergence comes as the Democratic Party works to move beyond its current predicament — shut out of power in Washington and embroiled in a fierce debate about the party’s direction and strategy against Trump. However unwelcome for many Democrats, Biden is an unavoidable subject. The former president’s allies are bracing for the potential release of audio of Biden’s interview with Robert Hur, the special counsel who investigated Biden’s handling of classified documents and raised questions about his mental acuity. That’s in addition to an upcoming book by two high-profile journalists that promises to shed light on Biden’s decision to run for reelection “despite evidence of his serious decline” mentally, according to promotional copy for Original Sin, set for release on May 20. “Every interview that Biden does drags us backwards and reminds people of the older generation of Democrats that got us into this mess — when attention is our scarcest resource, we need to prioritize hearing from the next generation of leaders who could excite and rebuild the party,” said Amanda Litman, co-founder of Run For Something, a progressive group that helps young people run for office.

Biden represents an era Democrats would like to forget as it became a nightmare, creating an environment where no Democrat could win. Again, it’s a stunning lack of self-awareness for Biden, who thinks he is smarter and more popular than he is. He’s a looming black cloud that will do nothing but hurt the party.

Let the man enjoy his life away from all this. He’s not going to be around for much longer.