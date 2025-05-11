Trump's DHS Had This Powerful Message for Mother's Day

Today is Mother’s Day. Call you moms if you haven’t. Though for some Americans, that phone call will not be happening. Life happens, but Americans murdered by illegal aliens imported into the country is another thing entirely. Joe Biden’s entire immigration policy was to allow people who shouldn’t come here overwhelm and invade the country. Drug dealer, rapists, child predators, terrorists, and gang members have infected the entire country.

The number of mothers who have lost their children are too many. Democrats saying that illegals are less likely to commit crime is a talking point that’s not only academic and detached, but irrelevant. These people shouldn’t have been here. If our immigration laws were enforced under braindead Joe Biden, maybe these tragedies wouldn’t have occurred. The Left doesn’t care, which isn’t shocking since they’re the weirdo party that is overjoyed to have child rapists, drug dealers, and wife-beating MS-13 members within their ranks.

The Department of Homeland Security is honoring a mother, whose autistic daughter was raped and murdered by an illegal today. Maybe then the legacy press will cover these stories (via NY Post):

The mom of an autistic woman who was raped and murdered by an MS-13 gang member in the US illegally will be honored by the Department of Homeland Security in a solemn Mother’s Day message. The tribute, obtained by The Post, includes a somber video featuring Tammy Nobles, whose 20-year-old daughter Kayla Hamilton was strangled to death in 2022 by Walter Martinez, a native of El Salvador. The nearly three-minute clip shows photos of Hamilton as her mother recounts the horror she experienced upon learning her daughter was killed by an illegal gangbanger — a shock based on her belief that the Biden Administration had secured the border against such threats. “I was absolutely shocked, I did not know what to think,” Nobles says in the video, created and released by the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office. […] “This Mother’s Day, Secretary Noem is honoring Tammy Nobles and all the mothers who lost loved ones to illegal crime,” Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin says in a statement included in the announcement. “Kayla’s life was tragically taken by a criminal illegal alien and known MS-13 gang member who was released into our country by the previous administration. We must never forget Kayla, and the many other beautiful American lives lost to illegal alien crime,” she continues. “These sons, daughters, mothers, fathers, brothers and sisters should still be with us today, and their absence is a painful reminder, every day, of the importance of a secure border. President Trump and Secretary Noem will continue to fight for the victims of illegal alien crime.”

These are the people the media should be fighting for instead of a wife-beating gangbanger like Abrego Garcia, who shockingly, has been deported not just from the United States but also the news cycle. We knew he was trash, but the media felt compelled to lie and get another face-full of buckshot.

Prayer for Ms. Nobles, who should have been enjoying Mother’s Day with Kayla. Joe Biden and the Democrats decided otherwise.