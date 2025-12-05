VIP
Dan Bongino Wonders Why the FBI Seemingly Stopped Looking for the J6 Bomb Suspect Under Biden

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 05, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Brian Cole is in custody. He’s the individual who allegedly planted pipe bombs at the headquarters of the Democratic and Republican National Committees on January 5, 2021. Despite reports from The Blaze, which appears to have erroneously accused a female former Capitol Police officer of being the culprit, this suspect is a man, he’s black, a leftist, and from a well-to-do family. You know why this story won’t see the light of day soon. You can also guess why the previous FBI leadership didn’t prioritize this probe: it has nothing that can be used against Trump or the GOP. 

It horrified Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino.   

“I don’t know what the hell the prior leadership was doing outside of—you know—targeting political opponents, weaponizing the FBI, destroying its reputation, embarrassing agents that are doing really good work out there catching terrorists,” he said on Fox News last night. “It’s almost like they were intentionally trying to decimate faith in institutions,” Bongino added. 

Coles was apprehended without any new evidence. There were no new witnesses or tips. Everything used to nab him was already collected by the bureau.  

I think we know why things got slow-walked. 

Last Note: Here's something for a good laugh. Happy Friday.

