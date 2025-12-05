Dan Bongino Wonders Why the FBI Seemingly Stopped Looking for the J6 Bomb Suspect Under Biden

Brian Cole is in custody. He’s the individual who allegedly planted pipe bombs at the headquarters of the Democratic and Republican National Committees on January 5, 2021. Despite reports from The Blaze, which appears to have erroneously accused a female former Capitol Police officer of being the culprit, this suspect is a man, he’s black, a leftist, and from a well-to-do family. You know why this story won’t see the light of day soon. You can also guess why the previous FBI leadership didn’t prioritize this probe: it has nothing that can be used against Trump or the GOP.

Advertisement

It horrified Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino.

🚨 JUST IN — DAN BONGINO on why the Biden admin didn’t find the J6 pipe bomber:



“I don’t know WHAT THE HELL the prior leadership was doing outside of—you know—targeting political opponents, weaponizing the FBI, destroying its reputation…”



“It’s almost like they were… pic.twitter.com/61wa1HPzfK — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 5, 2025

“I don’t know what the hell the prior leadership was doing outside of—you know—targeting political opponents, weaponizing the FBI, destroying its reputation, embarrassing agents that are doing really good work out there catching terrorists,” he said on Fox News last night. “It’s almost like they were intentionally trying to decimate faith in institutions,” Bongino added.

Coles was apprehended without any new evidence. There were no new witnesses or tips. Everything used to nab him was already collected by the bureau.

🚨NOW— Bondi says the DC PIPE BOMBER Brian Cole JR has been charged with 18 U.S. c84 - Use of an explosive device.



"Today's arrest happened because the Trump Administration made this a PRIORITY.



This cold case languished for FOUR YEARS until Kash and Bongino came to the FBI." pic.twitter.com/6whfs6oVlD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 4, 2025

BREAKING: Bondi says there was NO new tip. NO new witnesses. Just good, diligent police and prosecutorial work.



It was the TRUMP FBI that solved this CRITICAL cold case. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/p7jYCWaVQ9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 4, 2025

.@FBIDirectorKash on arresting Brian Cole Jr as the DC Pipe Bomber:



"This is a good old-fashioned way of police; getting the job done. When you let good cops be cops, THIS is what happens." 👏🚨 pic.twitter.com/6qFwFrhta0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 4, 2025

I think we know why things got slow-walked.

Last Note: Here's something for a good laugh. Happy Friday.

One of the worst takes you will ever see. 😂



2022. Mehdi Hasan and another race-baiter claim that the January 6th pipe bomber has not been caught because the person is white.



According to Hasan, if the bomber had been black or muslim, he would have already been caught. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/sn5mgWyBOB — MAZE (@mazemoore) December 5, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!