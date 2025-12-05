Anyone Catch CNN's Embarrassing Error About the J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect?

When Chappelle’s Show aired on Comedy Central in 2003, the pilot had probably one of the best skits in recent memory: Clayton Bigsby, a white supremacist who was also blind and black. The liberal media plays these games, though, with no humor at all. It’s just fake news. Brian Cole Jr. was arrested yesterday morning by the FBI on suspicion of being the elusive J6 pipe bomber who left devices at the headquarters of the Republican and Democratic National Committees. He’s black, has leftist ties, and comes from a well-to-do family.

Yet, when the story broke, CNN’s Jake Tapper wasted no time initially calling Cole a white man. Tapper knows better, but this is why it’s best to wait until you see the photo of the suspect. It was a brutal error. This is why no one trusts the media. This story doesn’t last past Christmas, and I might be generous in that estimate. There will be updates here and there, but no concerted effort a la Trump and the Epstein Files for obvious reasons.

CNN host Jake Tapper "broke" the story about the arrest of 30-year-old Brian Cole Jr. for alleged involvement in the J6 pipe bomb case.



He described the suspect as a "white man."



Brian Cole Jr. is not white. pic.twitter.com/m0Fj1M3gc7 — Media Lies (@MediasLies) December 5, 2025

The reactions have been gold:

