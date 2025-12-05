VIP
Here's Why I'm Concerned
Dan Bongino Wonders Why the FBI Seemingly Stopped Looking for the J6 Bomb...
People Are Driving to Tim Walz's House and Calling Him This...It's Hilarious
Here's What Caused a Lefty Trump Supporter to Laugh in the Face of...
MS NOW Melts Down After SCOTUS Hands Texas Redistricting Win
Keith Ellison Has No Regrets About His Handling of the Feeding Our Future...
The Welcome Demise of Climate Change Catastrophism
Making the Judiciary Great Again
Those Lazy, Hazy, Crazy Days of Skipping 'Morning Joe'
Closing the Door on Immigration? Not Yet.
Senator Rand Paul Idea Replaces Obamacare With Free Market Alternative
Socialism Is Antithetical to the Genuine American Dream
The War Is Not Over, and There Is No Peace
Who Knew? Being Your Own Boss Can Contribute to the Nation's Birth Rate
Tipsheet

Anyone Catch CNN's Embarrassing Error About the J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 05, 2025 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

When Chappelle’s Show aired on Comedy Central in 2003, the pilot had probably one of the best skits in recent memory: Clayton Bigsby, a white supremacist who was also blind and black. The liberal media plays these games, though, with no humor at all. It’s just fake news. Brian Cole Jr. was arrested yesterday morning by the FBI on suspicion of being the elusive J6 pipe bomber who left devices at the headquarters of the Republican and Democratic National Committees. He’s black, has leftist ties, and comes from a well-to-do family.  

Advertisement

Yet, when the story broke, CNN’s Jake Tapper wasted no time initially calling Cole a white man. Tapper knows better, but this is why it’s best to wait until you see the photo of the suspect. It was a brutal error. This is why no one trusts the media. This story doesn’t last past Christmas, and I might be generous in that estimate. There will be updates here and there, but no concerted effort a la Trump and the Epstein Files for obvious reasons. 

The reactions have been gold:

Recommended

Here's What Caused a Lefty Trump Supporter to Laugh in the Face of a 'View' Co-Host on CNN Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

FBI JANUARY 6 LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. 

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What Caused a Lefty Trump Supporter to Laugh in the Face of a 'View' Co-Host on CNN Matt Vespa
People Are Driving to Tim Walz's House and Calling Him This...It's Hilarious Matt Vespa
MS NOW Melts Down After SCOTUS Hands Texas Redistricting Win Amy Curtis
Dan Bongino Wonders Why the FBI Seemingly Stopped Looking for the J6 Bomb Suspect Under Biden Matt Vespa
Keith Ellison Has No Regrets About His Handling of the Feeding Our Future Fraud Scandal Amy Curtis
A Newsom Nihilist Nomination? Victor Davis Hanson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's What Caused a Lefty Trump Supporter to Laugh in the Face of a 'View' Co-Host on CNN Matt Vespa
Advertisement