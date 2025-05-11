NYT: A Recession Might Be Coming, But It's Not in the Data

Are you ready for a laugh? As Mike Tyson said, everyone has a plan until you get punched in the mouth. For Donald Trump, he’s done that to numerous media lies. All these narratives were pre-manufactured and have imploded because the president is succeeding. April was supposed to be the worst market month since 1932. Wrong. It’s ended with a historic rebound. Wall Street, starved of the spending levels set by braindead Joe Biden, was due to an adjustment. It recovered and then some, and later the United Kingdom inked a new trade deal with us. The tariffs are working by forcing nations to the negotiating table.

The media thought we’d be in a recession. They are hoping for one, but they have no evidence. Instead, they’re forced to peddle this nonsense about how we’re heading for a recission, but the data doesn’t suggest so. I’m not kidding (via NYT) [emphasis mine]:

Evidence for the economic impact of President Trump’s trade wars is everywhere — except, for the most part, in economic data itself. Consumer spending hasn’t fallen. Layoffs haven’t risen. Businesses haven’t stopped investing in equipment or buying supplies. Economists say it is a matter of time before the impact of tariffs and the uncertainty that Mr. Trump’s on-again, off-again approach to trade policy has created begin to show up in the hard data. But until then, they are left sifting through crumbs of evidence that wouldn’t get a second glance in more normal times: customs revenue, hotel bookings in Las Vegas, freight shipments by truck and rail. It is in some ways a more buttoned down version of the recent social media trend in which users share gloomy economic omens — some serious, some humorous — under the hashtag #recessionindicator. “The problem is we don’t have much to hang onto at this point,” said Marc Giannoni, chief U.S. economist for Barclays. “We have to rely on anecdotes, on indicators that are nonconventional.” Among those hunting for tidbits of evidence are officials at the Federal Reserve, who are trying to figure out how to set monetary policy in an environment where tariff policy can shift multiple times between meetings. Policymakers held interest rates steady on Wednesday, in part because of that uncertainty. But they will be watching for signs that the economy is changing direction faster than the usual indicators can capture.

I’m wheezing, guys.

The media realty went with ‘a recession is coming. It’s Trump’s doing, except we have no data to support our latest panic porn production.’

They’re wrong about everything. Who are these economists suggesting economic doom anyway? And how many donate to the Democratic Party? They’ve got nothing, and we really don’t hate these people enough.